McKinley bridge to have load limit signs

Brookville officials will soon be placing signs at the McKinley Street bridge indicating the size of vehicles that will be permitted to travel over the bridge. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — City manager Jack Kuntz informed council the annual McKinley Street bridge inspection by engineers hired by the Ohio Department of Transportation indicated the bridge has deteriorated.

“The rating went from a ‘5’ last year to a ‘3’ this year based on some structural deterioration,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz noted the bridge is the only one in Brookville the city is responsible for maintaining.

“All the other bridges fall under Montgomery County or ODOT,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz said a load capacity study was subsequently completed to determine what size vehicles are permitted to travel over the bridge.

Kuntz said the city will be posting signage at the bridge indicating the size of vehicles that will be permitted to cross the bridge.

Kuntz said the city’s emergency vehicles have been weighed “to determine which vehicles may continue to travel over the bridge.”

“There are only a couple of vehicles from the fire department that won’t be able to travel over the bridge, however, this will have no impact on our fire and emergency services, as alternative routes have already been implemented,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz also noted Brookville Local Schools officials were advised of the weight limit for the bridge.

“City staff is currently working with our engineer to determine if improvements can be made to the bridge or if a compete replacement project needs to occur,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz added city staff is also looking into various grant opportunities for the project.

In other matters, Kuntz announced Jim Snedeker, who retired from the city’s zoning and economic development, was hired as a part-time code enforcement officer.

“We believe this is a great hire because Jim is already well versed in the city’s codes and regulations, the community as well as all the various neighborhoods in Brookville,” Kuntz said.

“Jim hit the ground running and has been a great addition to the team in his short time back with Brookville,” Kuntz added.

Snedeker replaces Jim Lawson.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].