OSP investigating crash involving vehicle carrying pigs

ENGLEWOOD — At press time, the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating a serious injury crash involving a commercial vehicle carrying 200 pigs.

The crash occurred Tuesday, June 11, at 5:18 a.m. on the ramp from Ohio 49 to Interstate 70 eastbound in Clay Township, Montgomery County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Mack commercial semi-tractor trailer, operated by Derrick Selhorst, 43, of Celina, was traveling on the ramp from Ohio 49 to I-70 eastbound. Selhorst failed to maintain control of his vehicle while navigating a curve on the ramp, according to troopers. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the bridge support for the Diamond Mill overpass before overturning.

Selhorst was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The commercial semi-tractor trailer was transporting approximately 200 mature pigs from Rossburg to Louisville, Kentucky. All the livestock being transported were contained to the crash area.

The roadway was closed following the crash and reopened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Clay Township Police Department, Englewood Fire/EMS, Brookville Fire/EMS, Dull Homestead Farm and Englewood Towing.