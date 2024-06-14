Taste of Northmont Food/Business Expo is June 20

CLAYTON — Mark your calendars for a delectable evening at the 7th annual Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo presented by the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, happening at the Melody Pool Swim Club, located at 7331 Pleasant Plain Rd., Clayton.

On June 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., this free event will showcase a vibrant array of food and drink vendors, alongside other businesses, offering a perfect blend of culinary delights and local businesses.

This year’s expo promises a tantalizing lineup of 11 food and drink vendors, featuring a diverse selection sure to please every palate. Attendees can look forward to sampling offerings from:

• Blue Bus Coffee Roasters: Assorted Coffee drinks

• Boston Stoker: New Orleans Cold Brew, Warped wing Canned Soda, Hot coffee, Highlander Grogg treats

• Brookdale Senior Living: Smoked BBQ Baby Back ribs, Beef Brisket, Ranch Jalapeño Coleslaw, Garlic Mac n’ Cheese, Honey Cornbread

• Burkey’s Restaurant: Pulled Pork Sliders, Bean, Slaw & Potato salad

• Cafe 19: Cold brew Coffee, Lemonades and Iced Lattes

• Cafe Terra: Sautéed Beed, Rice, Hummus, Baklava

• Chef Zay’s Culinary Collective: Featuring unique treats from the Cookieologist and savory wings from Wingdalorian.

• Cypress Pointe Health Campus: BBQ Bruschetta Parfait, Habanero Lime Lemonade

• JD’s Old Fashion Frozen Custard: Assorted Frozen Custard

• King Kold Meats: Brats, Hots, Burgers, Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich

• Northmont Catering: Honey Garlic Chicken, Caprese skewers, Strawberry shortcake kabobs

In addition to the delightful food offerings, visitors can explore various local businesses, making this event not only a feast for the taste buds but also a chance to support local businesses.

Adding to the excitement, there will be a live raffle with multiple prizes up for grabs, making the evening even more thrilling.

Though the event itself is free, attendees can purchase tickets for food samples on-site, and beer and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for purchase. The expo provides an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy great food, discover local businesses, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Northmont.

Don’t miss this exciting evening of food, fun, and community spirit at the Melody Pool Swim Club. Whether you’re a foodie eager to explore new flavors or someone looking for a fun night out, the 7th Annual Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo promises something for everyone.

For more information, visit the event’s official page at https://bit.ly/4eqnIA4 or contact the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce. See you there!