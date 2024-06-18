Brethren Heritage Center hosting event with Robert Matthews

BROOKVILLE — The Brethren Heritage Center, in Brookville, is sponsoring My Journey Among the Brethren: A Walk with Robert Matthews on Saturday, July 13.

Robert Matthews is an Elder with the Old German Baptist Brethren serving in the Little Swatara District in Pennsylvania. He grew up in a Church of the Brethren family, has been a member of the Dunkard Brethren and now for several years is with the OGBB. The day will consist of three sessions for Robert to share personal reflections on his life story as a Brethren. A fourth session will provide a question and answer time.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., the event will be from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. A simple lunch is included. This event will be held at the Ahava Tree Activity Center located at 6185 N. Diamond Mill Rd., Brookville. The facility is handicap accessible with ample parking.

The event is free and open to the public. However, RSVPs are requested by Wednesday, July 3, for pre-registration so BHC can plan adequate seating and lunch. Call 937-833-5222 on Monday, Wednesday, or Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to register. After hours call or text Karen Garrett at 937-533-6166, or email the Heritage Center at [email protected] or register online at www.brethrenhc.org.