Lewisburg considering golf cart ordinance

LEWISBURG — Village officials are looking into adopting an ordinance regulating the use of golf carts due to the influx of the vehicles in the village.

“There’s been an explosion of golf carts in the community,” law director Steve Hobbs said.

Hobbs said there are safety concerns for golf carts drivers and their passengers.

“There’s a lot of underage drivers. There are a lot of kids that are not necessarily fastened in,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs noted the Ohio Revised Code requires golf carts “to meet the requirements of a motor vehicle.”

“They have to have brake lights and turn signals. They are to have all the things that are necessary on a car and the golf carts have to be operated by a licensed driver,” Hobbs continued.

Hobbs also noted in order for the golf carts to be licensed, they have to be “inspected by a certified vehicle inspector.”

“We currently don’t have one of those, although police chief (Rick McGee) advised us that New Paris’ police chief will offer that service. I don’t know how that would work. I don’t know the details involved in that. That’s all being looked into,” Hobbs said.

Municipal manager Jeff Sewert said the village safety committee discussed at a recent meeting establishing golf cart regulations for the village.

“We talked about trying to get some ordinances from other communities that allow golf carts,” Sewert said.

Sewert also said the owner of a new business in the village who is selling golf carts indicated he has ideas on how he can help to assure the safety of the vehicles while they are being operated on the streets.

“I would like to meet with him and chief McGee to see how we can make this a positive thing for the community,” Sewert said

