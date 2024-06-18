NAMI invites community to open house event

EATON — NAMI Montgomery County is inviting the community to an open house event set for Thursday, June 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Eaton Branch Library located at 301 N. Barron Street in Eaton, in partnership with the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five US adults and one in six youth ages 6-17 experience mental illness each year but fewer than half of US adults receive treatment. Local NAMI affiliates provide information, education, and support to individuals living with mental health conditions and their loved ones.

There is not currently a local NAMI affiliate serving Preble County, which is why NAMI Montgomery County is working to expand and bring NAMI’s programs and services to communities in Preble County.

“Our hope is to bring information about mental health and NAMI’s free programs and and services to the community in Preble County. We want people to know they are not alone if they, or a loved one, are living with a mental health condition. We are working toward ending the stigma around mental health. It’s important that we all feel comfortable talking to our loved ones if we need help. This is a great way to raise awareness about mental health and for community members in Preble County to learn more about NAMI and how we can support families,” said Rebecca Hall, Executive Director of NAMI Montgomery County. “We look to bring the same quality education and support programs to Preble County that we offer to residents of Montgomery County.”

Individuals can find out more about this and other NAMI events and programs at nami-mc.org.