News briefs

Upcoming road closures

Georgetown Verona Road (between mailboxes 1297 and 959) beginning at U.S. 127 and ending at Euphemia Castine Road, is closed for a culvert replacement beginning this week. The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports the road will be closed approximately 10 days. The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and buses will not be permitted.

The Preble County Engineer’s Office also reports that Bantas Creek Road will close between Wysong Road and Ohio 503 for a full bridge replacement beginning June 24. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks. The road will be closed to all through traffic.Emergency personnel and buses will not be permitted.

Mental Health First Aid-Youth Training

Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board is hosting an Adult Mental Health First Aid training on Thursday, June 20. Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adults. The training is from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and breakfast and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register visit https://www.pcmhrb.org/mental-health-first-aid.html or email [email protected].

PC BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, June 20, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Board’s office, located at 101 East Main Street, Eaton.

PCMHRB meeting

Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board will meet on Monday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m.Visit the website at www.pcmhrb.org for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending, or for more information, contact [email protected].

ECS special meeting

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Thursday, June 27, at 4 p.m. at the Board of Education Office located at 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Road in Eaton. The board will take action on agenda items including approving final appropriations for FY24, advances of funds and permanent appropriations for FY25.

Eaton Masonic Kids Fishing Derby

The second annual Eaton Masonic kids free kids fishing derby will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Crystal Lake in Eaton. This event is for children from the age of 4 to 13 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult or parent. Ohio fishing laws will pertain to all adults or parents helping younger children. There will be free food, trophies, and prizes for those who attend the event. Registration will be on-site starting at 9:15 a.m. with a short meeting of those attending around 9:45 a.m. to cover all rules and answer questions. Fishing will start promptly at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. followed with the announcement of major prize winners. Free bait will be available or participants may bring their own. For more information call 937-219-1925.

NT Schools summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday until July 31. National Trail ES and MS office will be closed from June 15-July 31. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1100. All offices will be closed on June 19 and July 4.

TCN Schools summer hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through Thursday, July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with an exception to the weeks of June 17 and July 1. The week of June 17, TCN will be closed on Wednesday due to the holiday. The week of July 1, TCN will be will be closed on Thursday due to the holiday. For the remainder of each of those two weeks, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. For more information, call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671.

Eaton Farmer’s Market each Saturday

The Downtown Eaton Early Bird Farmer’s Market ocated at the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., each Saturday, through September. For more information or to set up as a vendor, call 937-839-1009, 937-336-3171, or email [email protected].

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports Free Short Pike (between mailbox numbers 9012 and 8879,) beginning at Camden-West Elkton Road Ending at Short Road is for a full bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks (until approximately June 27.). The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and school buses will not be permitted.

Englewood Art Festival seeks parade participants

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for parade participants for the 50th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for this event may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.