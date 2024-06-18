News from Preble Arts

Pictured is Gail Springer instructing Preble Arts Assistant Director Claudia Hawkins in a beginner’s ceramic class.

It takes a resilient and supportive community to enable Preble Arts to continue serving our mission. Once again, we are amazed by the recent support we have received. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to LCNB National Bank for their generous donation to sponsor our Gallery Market. Our Gallery Market showcases local artists who offer a diverse range of handcrafted local art, including blown glass, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, and more. For unique, locally-made gifts, visit our Gallery Market and discover the beauty of our community’s creations. Thank you LCNB National Bank for your continued support. Gallery Market hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The image shown here holds a special place in my heart. At Preble Arts, we are more than just co-workers; we are a remarkable team that operates seamlessly. We understand each other so well that we often anticipate each other’s thoughts. Our passion for Preble Arts shines through in every conversation, and we are eager to share our history and vision with our community. The image captures the essence of our team, showcasing the friendship and knowledge that radiates as Gail shares her wisdom with Claudia. I am immensely grateful for our team, board members, supporters, and every individual who enables us to share our incredible organization with our community. Thank you to each and every one of you for your role in Preble Arts!

Michelle Buckley

Executive Director