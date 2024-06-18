PC Auditor shares May report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright recently shared her monthly report for the month ending May 31.

During the month of May, according to Wright, the county’s General Fund receipts totaled $911,596.68. Sales tax revenue for May totaled $583,062.41 from March sales. Local taxation came in at $46,690.20 charges for services at $96,071.62, interest at $127,658.35, fines & forfeitures at $2,921.93 and the next quarterly Casino Tax will be in July, she noted.The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $15,531.40, and had no expenditures for the month.

May 2024 General Fund disbursements totaled $1,280,293.55, according to Wright’s report. She noted, salaries, P.E.R.S. and Medicare disbursements for May were $667,067.64.

Total expenditures for the month included:supplies, $36,830.76; health insurance, $128,997.82; contract services, $367,438.69; utilities, $12,826.30; training/travel, advertising/printing, and other expenses, $30,457.46.

According to the report, the county’s General Fund began 2024 with a cash balance of $13,619,097.63 and ended the month of May with $14,439,469.89.

2024 versus 2023 comparison

General Fund receipts for May 2024 were down $4,482,893.89, due to an American Rescue Plan Act fund transfer for the Sheriff’s Office. Sales tax increased by $876.53, charges for services increased by $9,014.68, interest increased by $59,184.81, the report explained. Expenditures for may 2024 were less than what they were in 2023 by $429,760.25. Supplies increased by $3,837.62, contracted services decreased by $29,432.68, other expenses increased by $6,841.35, and equipment increased by $19,371.89, accordin to Wright’s report.

