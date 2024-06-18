Student notes

Veronica JoLyn Dearth

FAYETTE, MISSOURI — The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Among those named was Veronica JoLyn Dearth, of West Alexandria, A total of 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

David Herzog

CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE — David Herzog of Eaton earned Dean’s List honors at Lee University during the Spring 2024 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Emmalynne Wyland-Sanchez

COLUMBUS — June 10, 2024 — More than 450 graduating seniors from more than 60 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Class of 2024. More than 270 of those students traveled to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus on June 8th to participate in the online public charter school’s commencement ceremony. Emmalynne Wyland-Sanchez of Eaton was a member of Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2024.

Molly Curry

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY — Molly Curry of Eaton was named to the Spring 2024 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List.More than 1,800 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.

MU Regionals Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University Regionals names students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing, were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours, and earned a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2024 spring semester. Local students named included: Jonathan Helsinger of Eaton, Breana Maupin of Camden, Emma Fields of Camden, Hannah Creech of College Corner, Bryce Gevedon of Camden, Logan Plaugher of Camden, Belle Blevens of Eaton, Karmen Huff of Camden, Julie Rich of Eaton, Zane Fry of College Corner, Rodney Owens of Gratis, and Amber Michael of Eaton.