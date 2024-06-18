West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jerry Wick, Ricky Napier, Sr., Kevin Nelson, Kyle Wick, Teresa Clayton-Bryan, Katie Blankenship Longo, Kristen Koeller, Amy Pemberton, Maddie Johnson, Jamie Day, Lindley Smith, Ashley Gearhart, Sue Sewell, Brad Shafer, Audrey Suchland, Judy Bassler, Tim Bassler, Jacob Unger, Owen Dennison, Anna Elizabeth Maalouf, Jesse Dawson, Michelle Johnson, Shyanne Freeman, Stella Cornett, Mark Latvala, Karen Studebaker, in memory of Jim Johnson, in memory of Leo Beneke, in memory of Mabel Kruszynski, in memory of Barbara Ulrich.

Anniversaries this week: Richard and Jean Campbell, Joshua and Alexis Chapman, James and Heather Pemberton, Brad and Kelli Wright, Dustin and Amanda Bassler, Walid and Karen Maalouf, Brad and Melissa Davis, Roger and Rebekah Voge, Brandon and Emily Howard, in memorial of Clarence and Barbara Ulrich.

July 4 Party in the Park and Fireworks

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on Thursday, July 4, from 1-7 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, craft vendors, inflatables, the car show, the lighted parade and fireworks. The fireworks display will take place at approximately 10 p.m. at the Twin Valley South School grounds, 100 Education Drive. The 13th Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show will take place at Peace Park, 70 W. Dayton Street, from 1-7 p.m.

At 9 p.m. the Lighted Parade will line-up at Peace Park. Decorate your bike, wagon, car, truck, motorcycle, golf cart, yourself etc. with lights, and show up at the line-up on time. The Lighted Parade will kick off at 9:30 p.m. leading to the TVS school parking lot for fireworks. No entrance at the school before 6p.m. Only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. No blankets, chairs, or standing in a parking spot. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit in the football practice field. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted. Please no pets. Participants attend at their own risk. For inquiries, call Gretchen Pearce, 937-608-5420. West Alexandria July fourth fireworks are funded solely through the efforts of the West Alexandria Celebration Committee.

July 4 Community Church Service

July Fourth Peace Park Community Church Service will be celebrated June 30 at 10 a.m. in Peace Park, 70 E. Dayton St. Please bring your own chair, however, chairs will be available if needed.

TVRGC Youth Night

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Annual Youth NIght will be Tuesday, July 16, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle, and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served afterwards. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.

American Legion

Rock the Jukebox, Friday, June 21. from 7-11 p.m.

On Wednesdays, Ladies Night starts at 5 p.m. and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle, drink specials and is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-3:30p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Library News

Magical World of Storytime is 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

June 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Soda Pop Taste Test. Stop by to try many different flavors.

June 26, from 1-2 p.m. Story Time includes reading, crafts, activities and maybe even a cool snack. We do sometimes get messy so come prepared.

June 29, LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of each month from noon-1 p.m.

July 1-27, Teen Grab’n Go Craft Kits. July 1 is a picture frame craft using recycled magazines. July 15 is a Whisk Dragonfly craft.

July 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Adult Craft is a floral book centerpiece.

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. is Story Time for kids, which includes reading, crafts, activities and maybe even a cool snack.

July 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Minions Family Night.

July 20 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Teens Design a Tote Bag.

July 23 from 3-4 p.m. is Comedy Juggling featuring Tony, the Professor of Nonsense.

July 27, from noon to 1p.m. is LEGO Club. The library provides the LEGOS, you provide the creativity. Attendees are entered into a monthly LEGO-themed prize drawing, as well as a year-end grand prize in December.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird BINGO starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday at 25 E. Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen’s associations.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible with handicap parking available. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Current needs are canned soups, mac’n cheese boxed dinners, Hunt’s spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, pork and beans, egg noodles, tuna, canned corn, peas and green beans. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support from the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church

Join us for Worship on Sundays at 10 a.m at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The Women of St. John, Ingomar, meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., the Sleep Mat Project group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Oak Street Brethren Church

Oak Street Brethren, formerly the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, invites you to join us at 9:15 a.m. for Sunday School, and 10:30 a.m. for Worship Service on Sundays at 22 E. Oak St., or on the Oak Street Brethren Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers Dr. Contact The Reverend David Spears at 937-839-1024 or www.cbcwales.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Salem Kids, for children ages 3 through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Ministry meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible School, “At the Beach” will be held June 25-27 from 9 a.m.-noon. There will be activities, Bible study, games, crafts, and snacks for children from Preschool through sixth grade. To volunteer or for more information call Shari Menke at 937-654-6364.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on June 22, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for Bible study, breakfast, fellowship, and prayer. Contact Jack Walker for more information.

A special congregational meeting will be held following the worship service on Sunday, July 14, to seek approval for funds to make repairs needed for the exterior of the church.

The Ladies’ Summer Splash will be Tuesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. RSVP by July 9. The July mission is “Backpacks and School Supplies” for TVS Schools. A list of needed items include: spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons in 8 or 24 packs, and compasses for Math. Contact the church by calling 937-839-4210.

The Women of the Church are collecting cash and gift cards for victims of recent tornados in Ohio, which will be accepted through Aug. 7. For more information or to make a donation contact Diane Walker, 937-901-3960, Brenda Wright, 937-300-2639 or Sharon McKee, 937-260-2190.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accept coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the Church Library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.