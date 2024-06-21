June City Beautiful Award winner

Pictured are JD’s Old-Fashioned Custard owners Brent and Barb Fisher (center) and Englewood Festival and Commission members Judy Flee (left) and Jeri Amos. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — The June Englewood City Beautiful Award winner was presented to JD’s Old-Fashioned Custard located at 322 Union Blvd.

JD’s Custard recently updated their interior and added their own personality to the store in order to make the customers feel at home.

The business also added an updated cement patio with new metal railings, providing outdoor seating and a secure environment for patrons. Owners Brent and Bard Fisher even went the extra mile by adding a new outdoor bench that resembles an ice cream sundae.

JD’s has become a destination place in Englewood. The business actively participate in community events, and JD’s quart giveaways encourage repeat visits to their store. It is consistently an award winner for Best Ice Cream Parlor in Dayton.