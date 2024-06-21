PCDL June activities, news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library’s calendar for June includes activities at all the area branches.

Weekly Storytimes for Kids

Many of our branches offer weekly in-person Storytimes for kids of all ages. Our Storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing.

• Every Monday at New Paris at 5:30 p.m.: Mighty Kids Monday Storytime

• Every Wednesday at Eaton at 10 a.m.: Summer Reading Storytime

• Every Wednesday at West Alexandria at 1 p.m.: Read Renew Repeat Storytime

Kids Grab & Go Crafts

Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

• Paper Towel Tube Puppets at all branches, through July 1.

• Cork Toy Boat at West Alexandria, through June 22.

• Water Bottle Game at West Alexandria, June 24-29.

Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts

Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

• CD Wind Chime at West Alexandria.

• Doorknob Hanger at West Alexandria, through June 30.

Adulting Can Be Fun!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult crafts and social programs at our locations throughout Preble County. Some programs require registration, call the hosting branch for details.

• Recycled Magazine Paper Collage Grab N Go Craft Kit at West Alexandria, through June 29.

Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various craft and social programs for kids, teens, and families at our locations throughout Preble County.

• LEGO Day at New Paris on June 25, during open hours

• Game Day at West Manchester on June 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Special Events

Summer Reading Kickoff

All branches and online via Beanstack through July 27. Read and complete challenges to earn prizes – for kids, teens, and adults.

Eldorado Library 100th Anniversary Birthday Party

June 27, during open hours at Eldorado Library. Enjoy snacks, crafts, activities, and prizes

WAHOO Wednesdays

All day every Wednesday in June during open hours at New Paris Library. Enjoy awesome crafts and activities with different themes each week.

Other Library Program Offerings

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help! Book an appointment on Monday afternoons between 1-4 p.m. for assistance with: tablets/e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email preblerefatpreblelibrary.org, or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment!

Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Grab your Explore & More Pass now with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees. Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, and Carillon Historical Park. *Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble County residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas. If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, call 937-456-4970 or email [email protected].

Preble County Records Online – families, obituaries, marriages, historic landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Now hiring: Preble County Genealogy Room Library Assistant (two positions;) Preble County Genealogy Room Manager; email [email protected] for more information, or call 937-456-4250.

Follow Preble County Distirct Library on social media @preblelibrary.