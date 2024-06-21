The June Englewood Market draws huge crowd

The gals in the Englewood RISE booth wave to the crowd after an announcement was made recognizing their efforts. Englewood RISE is a community-based volunteer organization focused on revitalization of Englewood. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald ‘Mike the Knife’ knife sharpening offered his services during the Englewood Market. The Sign and Decor Gal booth offering a variety painted wood signs. The Bella Sorella Pizza Co. was a popular destination for market attendees. Blue Bus Coffee Roasters. The Crafty Village and Bake Shop booth offering cupcakes, cookies, and more.

ENGLEWOOD — The June 13 Englewood Market packed in a huge crowd with about 1,000 people already in attendance at the 5 p.m. start time.

Held the second Thursday of every month on the grounds of Wagoner Power Equipment, the June market featured more than 80 vendors.

This was the first market event of the year without the threat of rain, which no doubt contributed to the huge turnout.

“The weather was finally in our favor, and we had a beautiful night,” said Courtney Rietman, founder of the market. “Thank you to the community for coming out to support all of our vendors and the market. We love you!

“Thank you to Wagoner Power Equipment, Inc. for being the home of the Englewood Market,” Rietman added. “A special thank you to the staff and family of Wagoner’s for all the behind the scenes work that goes to prepare for the market.”

The Clayton-Englewood-Union Fire Collaborative had a rescue truck on display, but in less than an hour had to leave to respond to an emergency call.

Live music was performed by Cigar Box Scott who made his debut at the market. Banana Jackson provided face painting for those so inclined.

One of the market sponsors, Sukha Inspired Yoga, donated a $65 gift card and eye pillow to raffle off. To enter the raffle patrons that bought something from a vendor merely had to stop by the info table to show their purchase to be entered in the raffle.

The winner of the Sukha Inspired Yoga gift card was Makayla Hammersley.

Market vendors offer an array of items that are homemade, handmade, or home grown. Readers can find more information about each event on the Market’s Facebook page https://bit.ly/49qsTNo.

The next Englewood Market will take place Thursday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

The Englewood Market is grateful for the following sponsors.

Gold sponsors: Kindred Funeral Home, Boord-Henne Insurance, Cathy McGrail – The McGrail Team – Keller Williams Home Town Realty, BrookHaven Retirement Community, Vitangeli Dental, Sukha Inspired Yoga, City of Englewood, Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, Interlink Advantage, D9 Technologies, Pathways Financial Credit Union.

Silver sponsors: Gem City Pawn & Loan, Englewood Do It Best Hardware, JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard.

Bronze sponsors: Englewood Cinema and Yarnies and Swag.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].