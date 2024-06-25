ODOT weekly update for Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its weekly construction update for the week ending June 29.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

U.S. 35/Interstate 70 bridge rehabilitation — At the ramp on U.S. 35 West over I-70. Height restrictions are in effect on I-70 at the overpass, with 15’8” on I-70 East and 16’4” on I-70 West.

U.S. 127/I-70 bridge rehabilitation — Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect on I-70 in either direction, as well as ramp restrictions at the interchange, including the following:

Thursday, June 27: The eastbound exit ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight, and traffic will be re-routed by way of the Ohio 503 interchange and I-70 West.

Friday, June 28: The westbound exit ramp will be closed from just before midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday. Traffic may detour by way of I-70 West and U.S. 40 East.

Ohio 122 resurfacing — Between Wolverton Road and the western corporation limit of Eaton. Ohio 122 is closed in both directions between Daily and Toby roads through approximately July 30. This will be followed by a two-month closure between Toby Road and the city of Eaton, from approximately July 31 through September 30. Throughout construction within any closed segment, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 127, Ohio 725 and Ohio 177, Indiana 227 and Old Indiana 122 in Indiana.

North Maple Street (Eaton) minor Widening/Sidewalk Installation — Between Mechanic Street and Lexington Road in the city of Eaton. Construction includes the installation of curb, gutter, and storm sewer and replacement or addition of sidewalk on both sides of the street. Maple Street will be closed, with northbound motorists will be detoured by way of Edison Street, Barron Street and Lexington Road. Southbound motorists will follow Lexington and Barron to Monfort Street. Traffic will be maintained for residents, businesses, and emergency personnel. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2024.

Ohio 121 bridge rehabilitation — Between Freed Road and Water Street at New Paris. Ohio 121 is closed through early August, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via Ohio 320 and U.S. 40 to Gravel Pit Road and Indiana 121 in Indiana.

Ohio 121 bridge rehabilitation — Between Melody Lane and H&W Road, just north of New Paris. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

U.S. 35 bridge rehabilitation — At the ramp that carries U.S. 35 West traffic over I-70. The ramp is closed for up to 150 days, through mid-August, and while it is closed, motorists will be detoured via Ohio 320 and U.S. 40. Intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions will also be in effect on I-70 East and West through the work zone. The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

U.S. 35 culvert replacement/resurfacing — Between Ohio 320 and Lexington Road at Eaton. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers and/or barrels or cones. Traffic will also be maintained with temporary signals between Eaton New Hope and Washington Jackson roads for culvert work. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in November 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over I-70. U.S. 127 is reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. Intermittent, single-lane closures may be in effect on I-70 under the bridge as well. All work will be completed in August 2024.