Preble Players to produce Steel Magnolias; cast announced

LEWISBURG — Preble Players has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Steel Magnolias, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25.

The cast will include Truvy played by Bonnie Bertelson, Annelle played by Molly Boozell, M’Lynn played by Rebecca Caplinger, Shelby played by Zolie Fisher, Ouiser played by Elizabeth Powers, Clairee played by Gypsy Rose and DJ played by Darin Powers.

The production begins at 7 p.m. both Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The production will be held at Trinity Church, 511 N. Commerce Street, Lewisburg. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 8, and will be available at Eaton Floral in Eaton, The Antique Store at the Bistro in Lewisburg, and online through Preble Players’ website.

All tickets will be $10. Note for those planning to attend: there will be the sound of gunshots and a barking dog in the play.