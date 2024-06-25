REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, May 2, Englewood 240000708: Rachel M. Miller, 43, of Vandalia, arrested on Greene County warrants for probation violation and child support and transported to jail.

Friday, May 3, Englewood 240000713: Tashiana Allen, 39, of Dayton 45406, arrested on a Beavercreek traffic warrant and transported to jail.

Englewood 240000714: Michael McCoy, 44, of Dayton 45402, disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Transported to jail.

Saturday, May 4, Englewood 240000718: William L. Hogans, 39, of Dayton 45406, arrested on warrant out of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of domestic violence. He was transported to jail.

Englewood 240000722: Juawn D. Burdette, 39, of East Point, Ga., and Tashayla D.J. King, 28, of Dayton 45424, were charged with disorderly conduct following a large fight at Englewood Fun Center. Both were issued a court summons and released. Octavious D. Wilder, 18, of Dayton 45405, and Tionna L. Stevens, 25, of Dayton 45405, left the scene. Charges for disorderly conduct were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court which will issue Wilder and Stevens a summons to appear. Additional charges may be added upon review of a video of the fight provided by the business.

Sunday, May 5, Englewood 240000725: Elijah Pheanis, 20, of Middletown, was charged with underage possession of alcohol and failure to provide personal information and was arrested on a warrant out of Xenia and transported to jail. Brayden D. Oehlenschlager, 18, of Centerville, was charged with underage possession of alcohol. He was issued a court summons and released. October Dorsten, 18, of Dayton 45459, was charged with underage possession of alcohol. He was issued a court summons and released. A 17-year-old male from Springboro was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and underage possession of alcohol and released to his parents. A 17-year-old male from Centerville was charged with underage possession of alcohol and released to his parents.

Englewood 240000727: Michael S. Kirby, 48, at large, arrested on Huber Heights warrant for failure to appear. He was also trespassed from Kroger and transported to jail.

Englewood 240000730: Antonia A. Dawson, 18, of Dayton 45405, was charged with menacing and transported to jail.

Monday, May 6, Englewood 240000733: Marlin T. Mays, Jr., 29, of Dayton 45406, arrested on warrant out of Huber Heights and transported to jail.

Tuesday, May 7, Englewood 240000740: Venessa McConnell, 33, at large, was charged with aggravated menacing, issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, May 9, Englewood 240000747: Holly S. Wolfenbarger, 39, of Englewood, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement and transported to jail.

Englewood 240000755: Dakota S. Golden, 28, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a trespass warning for KinderCare Learning Center. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood 240000756: Travis J. Perry, 33, of New Lebanon, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of assault. He was transported to jail.

Reach Ron Nunnari at [email protected].