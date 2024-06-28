2nd half property taxes now due

EATON — Shannon Chappel, Preble County Treasurer, has announced that the payment for the second half 2023 real estate taxes can now be made.

Property owners who have property that has been transferred within the past year should contact the Treasurer’s office regarding making payment.

“We have had some return mail from the post office. If you have not received your tax bill for the first half, please contact our office at 937-456-8140,” Chappel said in the announcement. “If you have forwarding mail and have not received your tax bill, please call our office.”

When sending in tax payments, it is mandatory to return the treasurer’s stub with check.

Anyone having any questions regarding their bill, should contact the Treasurer’s Office at 937-456-8140.

For anyone needing assistance in paying their taxes, there are payment plan programs available.

The courthouse is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday thru Friday. If this is not a convenient time to pay in the office, taxes can be paid at any local bank or bank branch during their business hours except for Fifth Third Bank and U.S. Bank. Taxpayers do not have to have an account at the bank to do this. Some banks may charge a fee. The banks can only receive payments if payers have the tax stub with them.

“If the payment is mailed into the office and you want your receipt returned, please enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope with your entire notice and remittance. If you pay by credit card through the County Auditor’s web page (www.preblecountyauditor.org), make sure that you do it early. It takes 5 to 7 business days before we received the payment. If we receive payment after July 19, 2024, there will be a late fee charged,” Chappel added.

The taxes are due and payable by Friday, July 19. There will not be an extension of time. Taxes not paid within one year from the due date are subject to foreclosure under Chapter 5721 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Property owners should note: Section 323.122 states any taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty and interest. Failure to receive a tax bill will not avoid such penalty and interest.