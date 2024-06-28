Englewood approves salary increase for council

ENGLEWOOD — At its June 25 meeting city council adopted an ordinance to increase the annual salaries of the future mayor and members of council.

The salaries have not increased since 2005 and are far below the average salaries paid by surrounding communities in the Miami Valley.

The salary for the future mayor would increase to $8,000 per year while future council members’ salaries would increase to $6,000 per year. The salaries would be effective from and after Dec. 1, 2025.

The ordinance states that, “The mayor and council members shall be paid in equal monthly installments, except that no salary shall be paid for an unexcused absence. Five hundred dollars ($500) for the mayor and two hundred fifty dollars ($250) for council members shall be forfeited for each unexcused absence.”

“I would like to address council concerning Bill 24-07,” said former Mayor Tom Franz. “I don’t begrudge future council members of a raise, but quite frankly I have heard rumors as to what the raise was going to be and it is not on the agenda so we have no idea what the raise is going to be.

“I would like to know what the raise is for council and the mayor,” Franz said. “Secondly, I would hope that you wouldn’t pass the Bill on the first reading for two reasons: first and foremost, citizens should be able to contend this if they would wish to. And something as important as this should get out into the community to let citizens have their input.

“Thirdly, I think that all council members should be here and vote so that the citizens know exactly who voted for it or against it,” Franz added. “It would be nice if the citizens would know what the salary increase was supposed to be before council decided to vote for it.”

Mayor Cathy McGrail stated that the salary increase was discussed in an open workshop that anyone could attend.

“The workshop was publicized on our website and on Facebook,” McGrail said.

Vice Mayor Brad Daugherty was not at the meeting and was provided an excused absence by council. The other members of council present voted unanimously to approve the increase.

The salaries for the mayor and council shall be reviewed every two years.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].