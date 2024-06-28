PCSO investigating deaths

LEWISBURG — At press time, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the death of an area couple as a murder-suicide.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, on Sunday, June 23, at approximately 9:54 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center received a call from a female, reporting she had found her parents deceased in their home in the 5600 block of Sonora Road, north of Lewisburg.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a female and a male in the house, Simpson said in a media release.

“The preliminary investigation found that Angela Hayslett, 56, had been shot. Matthew Hayslett, 60, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release noted. “Angela and Matthew were married and were living together on and off at the residence. Both were removed to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where autopsies were to be performed on Monday.”

Investigators remained on scene for several hours, processing the scene and collecting evidence, which will be submitted to Ohio BCI Laboratory for processing, according to Simpson. The case is being investigated as a murder suicide, based on evidence found at the scene. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

