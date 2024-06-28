Perry Township introduces newly appointed trustee

PERRY TOWNSHIP — At their June meeting, Perry Township trustees introduced their new trustee, Hayes Johnston, appointed to replace Missy Mears who recently resigned.

Johnston is retired and lives on a farm. He said he applied for the position because he wants to give back to the township.

He described his mindset as that of a PEO, (public elected official).

“I believe in transparency,” he said.

Trustees also introduced new Zoning Officer, Albert Ackley.

“I have been a resident for about 14 years. I believe in transparency when it comes to the government. I write out a daily review of who I talk to, what I do and what actions are taken. I do it every day and I submit it to the trustees, in case anybody ever asks,” Ackley said.

“I’m at the building from 10 to 12 on Tuesdays and Thursdays for someone who reaches out to me for something specific,” said Ackley. “I will get an answer for anything, in case anyone asks.”

Trustees approved a resolution to receive funds in the amount of $20,866 being returned from the former Wolf Creek Watershed project, which will go back into the township’s general fund budget.

Before a vote could be taken, trustees president Zach Music insisted that the resolution be read aloud.

“We never said why we approved the motion,” Music said. “If we haven’t asked why, we’re not doing our job.”

“The caveat is that the public could read it and have a reasonable understanding of why we’re doing this and that’s why we’re not doing our job,” he said.

Fiscal Officer Jamie Evans explained the money was received backward from reimbursement of all funds the township had to pay out to the former Watershed Project.

“We had to pay out for all the debris cleaned out from all the tornados,” she said.

The next Perry Township Trustees meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Perry Township Administration Building, located at 3025 Johnsville Brookville Road, Brookville.