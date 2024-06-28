Police plan ‘Walk With A Cop’ program

Brookville Police Chief Doug Jerome discusses the “Walk With A Cop” program planned in the city. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Police chief Doug Jerome announced the department is initiating a new program for residents.

“It’s called ‘Community Strides – Walk The Block with A Cop,’” Jerome said.

Jerome said police officer Forest Wilson suggested the idea.

“Officer Wilson came back with the idea from one of his certification classes where agencies across the country have done a program called ‘Walk the Block With A Cop’” Jerome said.

“Basically, we are picking a neighborhood, selecting a time, posting the map of the route and residents can walk with the officer through the neighborhood,” Jerome said.

“We’ll talk to the residents in the neighborhoods and see what concerns they may have. We can also take a look at their house to see if there are any safety improvements they can do,” Jerome continued.

Jerome indicated the plan is to conduct two neighborhood walks a month.

“The first one we are going to do is in Golden Estates because they have a very strong Neighborhood Watch program there,” Jerome said.

Jerome said the walk will take place Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

The walk will begin at the Potter’s House Christian Center, located at 590 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

The route will proceed to Calmer Ernst Boulevard, to Golden Meadow Avenue, to Golden Beach Drive, to Golden Maple Avenue, to Calmer Ernst Boulevard, to Dorothy Lane to Calmer Ernst Boulevard and ends at the Potter’s House Christian Center.

Jerome said the second event will take place Saturday, July, 20, at 7 p.m. in the Terrace Park subdivision.

The route of the walk begins at Terrace Park Boulevard and proceeds to Bayview Avenue to June Place to Crosswell Avenue to Ostend Street to Brookmor Drive to Bayview Avenue and back to Terrace Park Boulevard.

“I think the third one will be in the Brookside plat in August,” Jerome said.

Jerome said the fourth walk will probably encompass the condominiums west of Arlington Road.

“We are going to do something later in August we haven’t done in a long time. We’re probably start at Coronado Drive and proceed to Adrian Court, Ramblewood Court, Ridge Road and Pleasant Court and work through all the condos in that area,” Jerome said.

Jerome noted residents may go to the department’s Facebook page for a map of the planned walks.

In other matters, Jerome advised residents of the department’s “9 p.m. Routine” program.

Jerome said at 9 p.m. each night residents should:

• lock their cars

• remove the garage door opener from the car

• remove valuables from the car, yard and patio.

• lock the doors and windows to the house the shed and gates

• close the garage doors

• turn on outside lights, cameras and alarm systems

