REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, June 6, Union 24000000216: Malik J. Thomas, 20, of Dayton 45416, was charged with theft at Amazon and transported to jail.

Friday, June 7, Union 24000000217: Brandon M.D. Frantz, 24, of Springfield, was charged with theft at Amazon and transported to jail.

Saturday, June 8, Union 24000000218: Kevin T. Rowland, 27, of Union, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated. He registered at 0.098 on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons, given a courtesy ride to his grandmother’s house and released to her care.

Friday, June 14, Brookville 2400188: Jerrica Daviona Cokes, 19, of Fairborn, was cited driving under suspension and stop light violation. She was released with a court summons. Her vehicle was impounded.

Saturday, June 15, Brookville 2400190: Shane T. Smith, 40, of Brookville, dogs at large. Summons issued.

Brookville 2400191: Nancy L. Huggins, 70, of Brookville, failure to stop at stop sign. Summons issued.

Brookville 2400192: A resident reported getting scammed out of $1,920 by a person that called and stated they were with Spectrum with an offer of $640 for six months of service along with a $100 Visa card. The victim was told her first two payments did not come through and told her to make a third payment. Afterward she realized that it was fraud and cancelled her credit cards.

Clayton 240000641: Vincent L. Combs, 68, of Clayton 45415, arrested on warrant out of Englewood. Combs was turned over to an Englewood officer and taken to jail.

Clayton 240000642: A vehicle parked in the Garden Woods Apartments lot was intentionally scratched and its rear license plate stolen. The victim believes his ex-girlfriend was involved.

Clayton 240000643: A female subject who was being disruptive was issued a criminal trespass warning at Michael’s Nails.

Sunday, June 16, Brookville 2400193: Brian D. Coody, 45, of New Paris, was charged with immunity; prohibited conduct after placing multiple non-emergency calls to the 911 system. He was transported to jail.

Brookville 2400194: A child’s bicycle that was abandoned near the intersection of Gaines ad Wolf Creek was collected by police and placed in the property room.

Brookville 2400195: A 17-year-old female was charged with being unruly, possession of tobacco, possession of controlled substance ORC2925.11(E)(1), underage possession of alcohol, and possession of controlled substance 2925.11(C)(3)(a). Charges were forwarded to juvenile court. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Clayton 240000644: An officer responded to a home in the 8600 block of N. Main St. on a noise complaint. The residence is a known “party house” and an ongoing nuisance for neighboring property owners. The officer heard loud music coming from both inside the house and the back patio where numerous people were yelling. The officer shut the party down and cleared everyone out of the house.

Clayton 240000645: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Westbrook Rd. and stole a wallet containing four Wright-Patt Credit Union debit cards, a Lowe’s credit card, Home Depot credit card, a concealed carry permit and a driver’s license.

Clayton 240000647: A male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning at a residence in the 6900 block of Rushleigh Rd.

Reach Ron Nunnari at [email protected].