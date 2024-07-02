Guess What’s New in Reading?

Summer is here and that means the kids are home. Get some quiet time this summer with these books for young adults and young readers.

Keep their minds active with an adventure between the pages of a book. It is recommended that children of all ages should read at least 20 minutes a day. Reading can help their academic success, and exposes kids to a vast quantity of words.

It can improve their writing skills, and enhance their imaginations. It is proven they do better on their test scores. We have some great titles for the kids this summer.

How about an incentive? A free scoop of ice cream for reading books this summer. See details at the end of the column.

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shredder, By Dav Pilkey

P.U.! Dog Man got sprayed by a skunk! After being dunked in tomato juice, the stink is gone but the scarlet red color remains. Now exiled, this spunky superhero must struggle to save the citizens who shunned him! Will the ends justify the means for Petey, who’s reluctantly pulled back into a life of crime in order to help Dog Man? And who will step forward when an all-new, never-before-seen villain unleashes an army of A.I. robots? Great for ages 8-10.

“Flunked” a Fairy Tale Reform School Novel, By Jen Calonita

Gilly wouldn’t call herself wicked, exactly but when you have five little brothers and sisters and live in a run-down shoe, you have to get creative to make ends meet. Gilly is a pretty good thief (if she does say so herself) until she gets caught!

Gilly is sentenced to three months at Fairy Tale Reform School where all of the teachers are former (super-scary) villains like the Big Bad Wolf, The Evil Queen, and Cinderella’s Wicked Stepmother. This is way Harsh but when she meets fellow students Jax and Kayla, she learns there is more to this school than she thought. The school has heroic missions to do good! There’s a battle brewing and Gilly has to wonder…just how good these bad teachers really are? There are four more in this best selling series followed up by Royal Academy Rebels. Great for ages 9-12.

Sea Keepers: Mermaids to the Rescue, By Coral Ripley

When Emily, Grace, and Layla rescue a dolphin from a fisherman’s net they get swept away on a magical mermaid adventure! The girls are chosen to become guardians of the underwater world. The oceans desperately need their help and not just because of pollution. The Guardians are called Sea Keepers.

A storm is brewing and an evil mermaid named Effluvia is stirring up trouble. Can the Sea Keepers stop her by finding the magic pearl and saving the beautiful cove for all the creatures that live there? Great for ages 7-10 years of age.

Somebody on this bus is going to be famous, By J.B. Cheaney

Spencer’s the smart kid. Shelly’s the diva. Miranda’s the scaredy cat. Matthew is just average (so far). In fact, there’s nothing about any of the nine middle school kids on Mrs. B’s bus route that screams “fame” but before the end of the year, somebody on this bus is going to be famous.

Every morning, their school bus waits at an empty bus stop. Nobody ever gets on nobody ever gets off.

Mrs. B refuses to answer questions about it. Strangest of all, it’s Bender the bully who decides to investigate the mystery but it will take all nine students to find out the truth. Each of them has a clue to the mystery that will change their lives forever. Great for readers age 10-13.

Pitching for Success, By Doug Coates

Little leaguer Dominic is struggling with his pitching and his temper. He doesn’t want to cheer for his teammates when he’s pitching poorly or is mad. His passionate coach is also his father. He teaches Dominic how to be a kinder and more patient player with the help of baseball legend, Joe Nuxhall. Joe has guidelines to keep the sport fun and how to handle those losing blues. He teaches how to be the best you can be and if it isn’t your day how to walk off the field and not be a poor sport. Great for readers ages 7-12. Parents should read this too.

How to Outsmart a Shark without a Snorkel, By Jess Keating

Ana Wright’s summer just got terrifying. She’s finally getting used to living in a zoo (no, seriously-she lives with her family in an actual zoo), when she’s assigned to work in the new shark tank with her worst enemy Ashley. Forget about sharks, Ashley is the ultimate predator! Enjoy this and other books such as: How to Outrun a Crocodile When Your Shoes are Untied! Good for ages 9 and up. I know I would read these. I love his humor.

Stop in and pick up our summer reading challenge checklist sheet for both kids and adults to get a free scoop of ice cream! Thanks to our partners “What’s The Scoop” ice cream shop in Brookville. This program ends Aug 10.

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. It is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood across the street from Kroger. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.