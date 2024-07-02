GWOC All-Conference baseball / softball teams

The Greater Western Ohio Conference All-Conference baseball and softball teams are as follows.

BASEBALL

Athlete of the Year – Senior Zach Gardner, Springboro. Gardner had a conference best .484 batting average. He had 44 hits with 14 doubles, one triple, one home run, seven stolen bases, drew seven walks, with 47 RBI, a .514 on base percentage, and a .692 slugging percentage.

Coach of the Year – Mark Pelfrey, Springboro. Pelfrey led the Panthers to a first place finish with a 25-3 overall, and 13-1 conference record.

First Team

Josh Booth (12), P, Springboro.

Luke Burroughs (12), P, Springboro.

Asa Dunlevey (12), IF, Fairmont.

Zach Gardner (12), IF, Springboro.

Gavin Grimm (12), IF, Beavercreek.

Evan King (11), C, Springboro.

Gabe Ledbetter (12), OF, Fairmont.

Tyler Mastro (11), IF, Fairmont.

Bill Osmanski (11), IF, Miamisburg.

Ethan Papalios (11), C, Beavercreek.

Owen Roether (11), IF, Beavercreek.

Jamir Ross (12), OF, Northmont.

Jackson Saylor (12), P, Springboro.

Parker Shannon (12), OF, Beavercreek.

Wyatt Standifer (12), OF, Springboro.

Ben Veletean (10), IF, Springboro.

Second Team

Karson Adkins (12), IF, Centerville.

Dylan Allamon (12), P, Northmont.

Avry Aparicio (12), P, Beavercreek.

Dawson Blauvelt (11), IF, Springfield.

Micah Brandon (11), IF, Springboro.

Brock Bukiewicz (10), IF, Beavercreek.

Colten Burelson (10), OF, Centerville.

Braylon Byrd (11), DH, Wayne.

Jake Cane (11), OF, Springboro.

Steve Doty (12), P, Fairmont.

Gavin Kent (11), OF, Centerville.

Cole Paulin (12), P, Miamisburg.

Skyler Slifer (10), OF, Fairmont.

Bryce Vaughn (11), C, Miamisburg.

Brady Whittaker (10), P, Northmont.

Special Mention

Jayden Benson (12), P, Centerville.

Edison Fry (12), P, Springfield.

Xavier Hargrave (11), OF, Wayne.

Keegan Hart (12), P, Fairmont.

Dillon Johnson (11), P, Fairmont.

Josh Lanning (11), OF, Fairmont.

Luke Maciejewski (10), OF, Centerville.

Jayvin Norman (12), OF, Springfield.

Caleb Shuherk (12), P, Wayne.

Brent Upshaw (11), DH, Springfield.

Brayden Vance (10), P, Fairmont.

SOFTBALL

Athlete of the Year – Senior Hayley Arnold, Centerville. Arnold compiled an 18-3 record with five shutouts with a 0.929 Earned Run Average. She pitched 135.2 innings, struck out 245, allowed 81 hits, 12 home runs, 18 earned runs, and issued 23 walks.

Coach of the Year – Megan Rawlins, Beavercreek. Rawlins led the Beavers to a 20-5 overall and 12-2 conference record.

First Team

Hayley Arnold (12), P, Centerville.

Olivia Blackmore (11), OF, Beavercreek.

Addison Burdick (12), IF, Springboro.

Haley Ferguson (12), P, Beavercreek.

Hannah Gardner (12), C, Springboro.

Alley Haas (12), IF, Miamisburg.

Zoey Hodge (12), P, Northmont.

Ardyn Hopf (12), OF, Centerville.

Izzy Kepple (12), C, Miamisburg.

Jenna Long (12), OF, Springboro.

Ally Middleton (12), P, Centerville.

Jaydean O’Neal (12), OF, Beavercreek.

Paige Russell (11), IF, Fairmont.

Bri Schul (11), IF, Springboro.

Jaylin Turner (9), DH, Fairmont.

Emma Wright (12), OF, Fairmont.

Second Team

Riley Bakan (10), C, Centerville.

Viera Barrett (11), C, Beavercreek.

Emily Brooks (9), Springfield.

Megan Combs (11), OF, Miamisburg.

Madison Franz (12), P, Fairmont.

Kiley Gibson (12), OF, Springfield.

Jadyn Johnson (10), IF, Northmont.

Natalie LaDue (12), OF, Centerville.

Bella Miller (10), IF, Springboro.

Carlee Netherton (9), IF, Fairmont.

Hannah O’Connor (11), DH, Centerville.

Morgan Pendleton (12), IF, Northmont.

Hannah Perdue (10), IF, Fairmont.

Sydney Strickland (11), IF, Northmont.

Jayleigh Thomas (12), IF, Miamisburg.

Ryla Zehring (11), P, Miamisburg.

Special Mention

Chayse Adkins (10), C, Centerville.

Reagan Ames (9), C, Wayne.

McKenna Beck (9), IF, Beavercreek.

Lindsay Bolin (12), DH, Springfield.

Natalie Carr (9), IF, Centerville.

Abbie Dodge (11), IF, Wayne.

Brylee Greene (10), DH, Beavercreek.

Lillie Hopf (9), IF, Centerville.

Brianna Jones (10), IF, Springfield.

Selena Knight (11), IF, Beavercreek.

Laila Lambert (12), IF, Wayne.

Anessa Stampfer (10), Beavercreek.

Alainey Townsley (10), Beavercreek.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].