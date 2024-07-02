WOAC All-Conference baseball and softball teams

The Western Ohio Athletic Conference All-Conference baseball and softball teams are as follows.

Baseball

Athlete of the Year – Senior Tucker Miller, Bradford. Miller lead the WOAC with a .588 batting average. He had 57 hits in 97 at bats with 40 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 13 walks, 22 RBI, and only five strike outs with an .835 slugging percentage.

As a pitcher Miller posted a 7-4 record. In 68 innings he allowed 50 hits, 25 earned runs, struck out 96, issued 28 walks with a 2.574 Earned Run Average.

Coach of the Year – Austin Schaar, Dixie. Schaar led Dixie to a first place finish with an 11-13 overall and 9-1 conference record.

First Team

Regan Christ (10), P/IF, Arcanum.

Travor Hemmerich (12), OF/P, Ansonia.

Kole Huffman (12), C/IF, Dixie.

Cole Johnson (12), IF/P, Dixie.

Lucas Miller (9), IF/P, Arcanum.

Tucker Miller (12), SS/P, Bradford.

Parker Overcash (12), OF/IF, Tri-County North.

Ty Schauer (12), OF, Newton.

Carson Sexton (12), P/IF Dixie.

Cooper Smith (11), National Trail.

Chase Stebbins (11), 2B/C, Franklin Monroe.

Austin Tippie (10), Newton.

Jamison Watts (12), P/IF, National Trail.

Keegan Weiss (12), P/1B, Ansonia.

Landon Wills (12), !B/P, Bradford.

Second Team

Lane Bierly (11), OF/IF, Tri-Village.

Landyn Bowman (12), OF/C, Ansonia.

Owen Canan (11), C/IF, Bradford.

Brady Downing (12), Newton.

Payton Fannin (9), OF/P, Tri-County North.

Caleb Johnson (12), OF/P, Dixie.

Ethan Kearney (10), P/IF, Arcanum.

Cooper Lee (12), National Trail.

Kaeden Lipps (11), C/IF, Tri-Village.

Dustin Miller (9), Twin Valley South.

Kaid Runyon (11), C/IF, Preble Shawnee.

Trey Schmelzer (12), C, Bradford.

Gavin Schmidt (11), IF/P, Preble Shawnee.

Garrett Trevino (12), OF, Bradford.

Chandler Ulrich (12), Twin Valley South.

Special Mention

Jaiden Beam (10), OF/P, Tri-Village.

J.R. Bemis (11), IF/P, Dixie.

Will Bowser (10), Newton.

Nick Burns (12), C/OF, Ansonia.

Zach Cook (12), Twin Valley South.

Hudson Hill (12), 1B/OF, Bradford.

Matthew Hurley (11), OF/P, Franklin Monroe.

Braylon Keener (11), SS/OF, Tri-County North.

Bryce Kramer (10), IF, Arcanum.

Kellen Laid (10), National Trail.

Zarrin Walton (10), OF, Preble Shawnee.

Softball

Athlete of the Year – Junior Mackenzie Byrne. Arcanum. Byrne led the conference with a .550 batting average. She had 44 hits in 80 at bats with seven doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 51 RBI with 19 walks and only seven strike outs with a 1.075 slugging percentage.

Coach of the Year – Emly Osborne, Tri-Village. Osborne led the Patriots to a first place finish with a 23-1 overall and 11-0 conference record winning 22 games in a row.

First Team

Maddie Buckingham (12), Ansonia.

Mackenzie Byrne (11), IF Arcanum.

Kasidi Daugherty (11), P/OF, Tri-County North.

Bethany Deaton (12), SS, Preble Shawnee.

Emilie Fout (12), IF, Arcanum.

Jocelyn Gray (12), C, Franklin Monroe.

Emma Greer (9), IF/P, Tri-Village.

Chloe Hocker (9), IF, Bradford.

Delaney Klapper (12), 3B, Preble Shawnee.

Abigail Kramer (12), Ansonia.

Elizabeth Poling (10), P/OF, Tri-Village.

Kenzea Townsend (12), IF/C, Mississinawa Valley.

Kiersten Wilcox (12), IF, Tri-Village.

Hannah Williams (11), C/IF, Newton.

Emma Wylie (12), P/IF, Dixie.

Second Team

Hailey Burk (10), C/OF, Tri-Village.

Ryliee Caldwell (9), IF, Twin Valley South.

Alani Canan (12), OF/C, Bradford.

Jordyn Garbig (9), IF/OF, Arcanum.

Makenna Guillozet (12), IF, Mississinawa Valley.

Carley Hamm (11), IF/C, National Trail.

Gracie Hemp (11), P/SS, Tri-County North.

Kora Lykins, Tri-County North.

Ashlyn Miller (12), OF/IF, Arcanum.

Kelsey Muhlenkamp (12), Ansonia.

Camryn Osborne (10), IF, Tri-Village.

Olivia Sease (12), IF, Franklin Monroe.

Ava Thatcher (10), Ansonia.

Layla VanCulin (11), 1B/P, Newton.

Kendra Winkler (10), C/IF, Dixie.

Special Mention

Mylee Bierly (9), OF/C, Tri-Village.

Teagan Canan (12), P/OF, Braford.

Stephany De La Torre (11), IF/C, Mississinawa Valley.

Miya Ditmer (12), IF/C, National Trail.

Sidnee Elswick (12), P/IF, Twin Valley South.

Cori Haines (11), IF, Newton.

Bethany Himan (10), P/IF, Dixie.

Keihl Johnson (12), P, Franklin Monroe.

Hannah Kendig (12), P, Arcanum.

Jordan Pinion (10), P/OF, Tri-County North.

Addison Sargent-Eckert (12), CF/C, Preble Shawnee.

Bailey Schmit (12), Ansonia.

