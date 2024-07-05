Englewood amends pay and adds three positions

ENGLEWOOD — At its June 25 meeting, city council passed Bill 24-08 to amend the assignment of pay grades for a maximum number of full-time positions for fiscal year 2024.

The total number of full-time positions was set at 107.

The ordinance amended the number of full-time employees by adding two Community Paramedic positions and one Fire Marshal position.

Community Paramedic has a pay range of $54,121.60 to $69,118.40. The Fire Marshal lists annual pay at $40,331.20.

The title of Police Administrative Assistant was changed to Records and Property Specialist to better encompass what the position entails.

The legislation also defines the Secretary to the Manager as an exempt position to be in line with the city charter and moved the Finance Specialist to the pay grade 13.

The Records and Property Specialist and Finance Specialist positions have a pay range of $56,721.60 to $72,571.20.

There was no assigned designation of Secretary to the Manager in Section 252.09 of the Codified Ordinances, but a designation of Administrative Assistant to the Manager lists an annual pay of $38,459.20.

In other financial matters, the city adopted Ordinance 24-09 to levy assessments related to the repair / replacement of sidewalks, curbs, and drive aprons in 2023 at homes in the area of the city north of W. Wenger Road and south of Overla Boulevard.

Repair / replacement work was performed by Innovative Custom Construction Development, LLC.

The list of properties shows that repair / replacement work took place at a total of 10 residences. A home at 550 Unger Ave. will be assessed $226.40 per year from 2024 through 2028 for the work performed.

Other assessments included:

• 503 Overla Blvd., $100 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 115 Denwood Trail, $97.20 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 814 Hile Lane, $93.60 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 807 Fallview Ave., $82.80 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 906 Hile Lane, $60 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 905 Hile Lane, $54 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 504 Koerner Ave., $39.60 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 308 Oldham Way, $39.60 per year 2024 through 2028.

• 810 McGraw Ct., $36 per year 2024 through 2028.

During the city manager’s report, Eric Smith announced that renovations are now under way in the space formerly occupied by the Northmont Branch Library, which the city now refers to as the government center’s north wing.

“All the demolition is largely completed and the work was performed by the service department staff, so we saved some money on that,” Smith said. “The contractor should show up in the next couple of weeks. We are working out some details of the contract with them.

“Lastly, I guess to nobody’s real surprise, Rite Aid is bankrupt corporation wise and so, to my understanding from reading news releases because we have had no direct contact with Rite Aid, is that they are closing all their stores across the country,” Smith noted.

“Obviously, we will be one of them. Any prescriptions will be transferred to Walgreens,” Smith stated. “I think that is a prime location, so I honestly think the old Rite Aid store will find an occupant pretty quickly. It’s a busy intersection with a lot of traffic. We will have to hold our breath and see what happens.”

