Bane-Welker closes Eaton location

EATON — A local branch of a farm equipment dealer has closed its doors.

Bane Welker Equipment issued the following statement regarding the closure:

“With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of our Eaton, Ohio brick and mortar location, effective July 1. This decision was incredibly difficult, and we want to extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support over the years. We are committed to continuing our support for the Eaton area through a muli-faceted approach.

“Though our physical presence in Eaton is coming to an end, our commitment to serving you remains steadfast. Our Wilmington and Pendleton locations will continue to provide comprehensive support, ensuring you have access to the quality parts and services you’ve come to depend on. This change means you will benefit from greater access to a wider range of resources, including an extensive inventory of parts and highly trained technicians.

“We understand that these changes may bring some uncertainty. However, we can assure you that your support network will remain strong. Our technicians, parts, and equipment sales personnel, many of whom reside in the area, will continue to provide local support and meet all your operational needs. These individuals are cross-trained and remain a valuable resource to you.”

The notice continued, “For further assistance and inquiries, please reach out to any of our team members who are here to help. We are more than just a business; we are a part of your community, and we are committed to continuing our partnership in new and meaningful ways.”

