BBL to hold storytime at historical Spitler House

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Branch Library will begin its celebration of the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the city with a story time at the historical Spitler House, 14 Market Street, Brookville, on Saturday, July 13, from 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring the entire family for stories from some nostalgic books, songs, rhymes, and an old-fashioned favorite game or two. This program will be held outdoors, so sunscreen is recommended. Those who can’t sit on the grass may wish to bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the story time will be moved to the porch of the Spitler House.

“We’re honored to have another opportunity to collaborate with the Brookville Historical Society. They’re made up of a fantastic group of volunteers and have some pretty incredible resources they offer to the public,” said library manager Damian Kristof. “This is the first of a couple events we plan to hold together this year and we hope people take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

For more information about other library events look under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, call 937-463-2665 and ask for the Brookville Branch, or at the library located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.