The Preble County Historical Society hosted its annual Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks celebration on Sunday, July 7, at the historical center, located at 7693 Swartsel Rd., Eaton, off Ohio 122. Attendees enjoyed live music, food trucks, raffles, various fun activities, and fireworks at dusk. The Gala of Hope and the Preble County Development Partnership sponsored the event.

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald