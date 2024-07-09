Englewood to host 50th annual Art Festival The Northmont Marching Band heading up Union Boulevard during the 2023 Art Festival Parade. Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald A variety of classic cars will be on display Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. during a charity car show benefiting Community Table. Submitted photo The Particular Puppets booth set up in the Centennial Park woods during last year’s festival. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — The city of Englewood will be celebrating the 50th Englewood Art Festival, August 10 and 11 under the trees at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd.

Sponsored by the City of Englewood and organized by the 16-member Festival and Arts Commission, this 2-day event is enjoyed by thousands.

Festivities begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 35th 5K Classic Run. The race starts and finishes on Union Boulevard, south of Kindred Funeral Home. Following the race awards will be given at the funeral home parking lot. Chairwoman Kathy Weherley states that last year more than 200 runners participated with more expected this year.

The Festival Parade follows at 9 a.m. on Union Boulevard from W. Wenger Road to Centennial Park with WMMX Mix 107.7 radio personality Kristi Leigh, Northmont native, serving as Grand Marshal.

More than 100 art vendors will be open for browsing and purchasing in the woods in Centennial Park from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Enjoy live entertainment including the Willow Creek Band performing a variety of Americana music with a flair for Bluegrass, Rock, and Gospel; Bucket List Players, a local horn band paying tribute to all the great Funk, Rock, Soul and R&B; Daytonian Ryan Roth award winning Elvis impersonator, the Englewood Civic Band and the Northmont Marching Band.

A Charity Car Show with proceeds benefiting Community Table will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with awards given at 2:30 p.m..

“Plan on eating at the festival,” said Linda Bryan, Festival chairwoman. “We have 19 food vendors including food trucks. We have a large selection of food and drink including Hamburgers, Cajun, Gyros, Billie Gold Bubble Tea and a Bier Garden.”

What began as a juried Fine Arts Festival later evolved into the Englewood Art Festival with more emphasis on a community event rather than fine art. The festival has had many locations throughout the years with the Englewood Reserve at U.S. Route 40 and State Route 48 being the first.

Because flooding became an issue, the field behind the Englewood Government Center became the next location. Due to parking issues the festival was moved to the ball field at Centennial Park. Mayor Ed Kemper suggested moving to the woods at the park where trees would provide shade. This proved to be a good location since the festival has been there for many years.

The Festival and Arts Commission also sponsors a Youth Art Fair at the Englewood Government Center in February where Northmont students from Pre-K through 12th grade submit their art work to be judged and awarded.

Festival and Arts Commission also sponsors the City Beautiful Award during June, July and August which is given to a deserving business or residence, and a Holiday Open House held at the Englewood Government Center in November with a concert from the Englewood Civic Band and a visit from Santa. New members to the Commission are welcome.

Visit https://bit.ly/3XVrVWr for more information.