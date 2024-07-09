Junior Fair Royalty to be chosen

Artz Bailey Bergbigler Friend Garnett Geise Gray Kiracofe Deaton Menke Miller Nuse Oda Ott Claire Rhoades Elaine Rhoades Sara Rhoades Rose Schweizer Stewart White

EATON — It’s almost Preble County Fair time, and that means it is time for the annual selection of Junior Fair Royalty.

The 2023 Preble County Jr. Fair Queen Jillian Overmyer and King Hayden Rose will emcee the 2024 edition of the Preble County Junior Fair Royalty contest, this Saturday, July 13, in the Expo Center on the Preble County Fairgrounds.

The contest willbegin at 7 p.m. Personal interviews will take place earlier in the day, according to organizers.

Junior Fair Royalty are divided into several categories.

Livestock Court will include nine individuals who have livestock projects and one horse representative. A representative for Clothing and Textiles, Nutrition and Foods and the Arts will also be crowned.

All positions are open to both male and females who have a project entered in the fair through 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, Camp Fire Girls, Boys and Girls Clubs or Girl Scouts, according to officials.

Candidates for Preble County Junior Fair King are:

Mason Nuse, 15, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. He is the son of Catina Lopez. Nuse is also running for Livestock Court.

Hunter Rose, 16, Eaton, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club and National Trail MVCTC FFA. Hunter is the son of Dustin and Kelly Rose.

Candidates for Preble County Junior Fair Queen are:

Lily Bailey, 18, West Alexandria, representing Cottontail Express 4-H Club. Lily is the daughter of Landon and Michelle Bailey. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Berea Friend, 16, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Berea is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend. She is also running for Nutrition, Textiles and Arts Royalty.

Miranda Ott, 17, Eldorado, representing National Trail MVCTC FFA and Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Elaine Rhoades, 17, Lewisburg, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Elaine is the daughter of Dwayne and Jennifer Rhoades. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Kaitlyn Schweizer, 16, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Scott and Mindy Schweizer. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Sydnie Stewart, 16, Eaton, representing All Star Livestock 4-H Club. Sydnie is the daughter of Jessica Goeke and John Stewart. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Morgan White, 18, Eaton, representing Preble Co Patriots and Jackson Young Farmers 4-H, as well as Eaton MVCTC FFA. Morgan is the daughter of Kenny and Debbie White. She is also running for Horse Royalty and Livestock Court.

Candidates for Horse Royalty include:

Bailey Garnett, 14, Somerville, representing Camden Saddle Pals 4-H Club. Bailey is the daughter of Tim and Ashley Garnett. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Cora Geise, 15, Camden, representing Preble Co. Sidewinder 4-H Club. Cora is the daughter of Shane and Carolyn Geise, and is also running for Livestock Court.

Katrina Gray, 14, Eaton, representing Preble County Sidewinders 4-H Club. Katrina is the daughter of Brandon and Melanie Gray, and is also running for Livestock Court.

Candidates for Livestock Court include:

McKenna Artz, 14, Kettering, representing Preble County Tailwaggers 4-H Club. McKenna is the daughter of Jonathan and Shelby Artz and is also running for Nutrition, Textiles and Arts Royalty.

Molli Deaton, 15, Eaton, representing Jackson Young Farmers 4-H Club. Molly is the daughter of Brian and Kristi Deaton.

Natalie Kiracofe, 16, Eaton, representing Preble County Livestock 4-H Club. Natalie is the daughter of Eric and Chrity Kiracofe, and is also running for Nutrition, Textiles and Arts Royalty.

Emma Menke, 14, West Alexandria, representing Jackson Young Farmers 4-H Club. Emma is the daughter of Mark and Sharon Menke.

Mekenzie Miller, 14, Camden, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Miller is the daughter of Kelly and Stephen Klosterman, and is also running for Nutrition, Textiles and Arts Royalty.

Alexis Oda, 14, Eaton, representing Lewisburg Blue Ribbon 4-H Club. Alexis is the daughter of Travis and Lori Oda.

Sara Rhoades, 15, Lewisburg, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Sara is the daughter of Dwayne and Jennifer Rhoades.

Candidates for Nutrition, Textiles and Arts King/Queen include:

Emma Bergbigler, 15, Eaton, representing Preble County Tailwaggers and Preble County Livestock 4-H Clubs, Eaton MVCTC FFA and Eaton FCCLA. Emma is the daughter of Jeremy and Cortney Bergbigler. She is also running for Livestock Court.

Claire Rhoades, 14, Lewisburg, representing Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. Claire is the daughter of Dwayne and Jennifer Rhoades.

The Preble County Jr. Fair Royalty Committee thanks the following donors for their support: The Cedar Coffee LLC, J.A. Kovach Law Co., Henning Farms/Mike and Becky Henning and family, Mike and Melissa Dare and family, Flaig Lumber, New Hope Church, Paris Modelettes 4-H Club, Kay and Lon Swihart, and Kris Walker/Mary Kay.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.