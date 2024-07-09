Ohio 725 culvert replacement scheduled

PREBLE COUNTY — A culvert replacement on Ohio 725 in Preble County is scheduled to start mid-July, requiring closure of the route.

Beginning Monday, July 15, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Preble County Maintenance facility will close Ohio 725 just west of Eaton-Oxford Road, at the 4.9-mile marker.

During closure, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 732, Camden-College Corner Road and U.S. 127. The road will be open to traffic by Friday, July 19.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.