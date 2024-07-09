REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, May 11, Englewood 240000772: Tauruss A. Berry, 35, of Trotwood, arrested on Butler County warrant for domestic violence and incarcerated.

Sunday, May 12, Englewood 240000764: Angel J. Letner, 29, of Dayton 45417, failure to comply, fictitious plates, no driver’s license and arrested on warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal damaging. Letner was pulled over and parked in the Waffle House lot. When the officer returned to his cruiser Letner fled south on Main Street at speeds in excess of 100 mph. She turned her lights off but the officer saw her turn onto Dog Leg Road where she lost control and ended up in a yard. Her rear passenger wheel fell off. As the officer approached her vehicle she pulled back onto the road and fled north on Dog Leg with only three wheels. She stopped near Meeker Road and when the officer exited his vehicle she fled again before eventually stopping near Crestridge Drive where she was taken into custody and taken to jail.

Englewood 240000777: Jonathan G. Wyatt, 27, of Dayton 45414, arrested on multiple warrants and Mary M. Weaver, 28, of Dayton 45417, arrested on warrant. Wyatt and Weaver were incarcerated.

Englewood 240000778: Kelsie M. Pavelka, 25, of Clayton 45415, charged with theft at Aldi and incarcerated.

Monday, May 13, Englewood 240000776: Vincent L. Combs, 68, of Clayton 45415, criminal trespassing at Meijer and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. He was issued a court summons and released at his residence.

Englewood 240000780: Byron A. Hernandez Domingo, 25, of Dayton 45414, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated, no license, and failure to maintain reasonable control after sideswiping a parked vehicle in the 600 block of Wolf Ave. He was issued a court summons and released at Grandview Hospital.

Englewood 240000788: Danny L. Moore, 64, of Englewood, operating a vehicle intoxicated, issued a court summons and released at his residence.

Wednesday, May 15, Englewood 240000794: Barbara J. Layne, 44, of Piqua, arrested on Englewood warrant for failure to appear on a shoplifting offense. Incarcerated.

Thursday, May 16, Englewood 240000804: John J. Armstrong, Jr., 39, of Muncie, Ind., charged with theft at Meijer and incarcerated.

Friday, May 17, Englewood 240000818: Giovanni E. Ruiu, 29, of Sidney, arrested on felony warrant out of Shelby County for violation of a court order on a charge of trafficking in drugs. Ruiu was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Tuesday, June 11, Union 24000000221: Daniel Tenne, Jr., 33, of Dayton 45414, was arrested by Kettering Police on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a charge of theft issued by Union Police. Tenne was turned over to a Union officer and transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, June 18, Union 24000000232: Tonia L. Thomas, 21, of Dayton 45405, was charged with theft at Amazon and taken to the county jail.

Wednesday, June 19, Union 24000000233: William E. Brown, 60, of Clayton 45415, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was issued a court summons and released to his son.

Friday, June 21, Brookville 2400206: Police responded to a home on Walnut Street on a case of animal cruelty. Four dogs were locked in a garage during high heat conditions. The garage was full of garbage with several piles of feces and pools of urine. An officer advised the owner that he should make arrangements to get rid of some of the dogs due to the fact that he is unable to care for them properly. The officer contacted the Animal Resource Center regarding the situation.

Reach Ron Nunnari at [email protected].