2024 Hall of Honor inductees named

EATON — The Preble County Historical Society has announced this year’s inductees into the Hall of Honor.

Those to be honored include:

Gabriel “Old Gabe” Smith (1803-unknown) — Gabriel “Old Gabe” Smith was born enslaved in 1803. He was emancipated at the age of 11. He became a renowned traveling musician, music teacher, and even a conductor on the Underground Railroad at the Bunker Hill Tavern, guiding at least 50 slaves to their freedom. He has earned the moniker of “The Harriet Tubman of Preble County” by his nominator.

Harry Raymond McPherson (1891-1979) — Harry Raymond McPherson was the president of the first Preble County Historical Society when it was formed in 1921. He acquired the acreage for Fort St. Clair from local farmers and completed numerous archaeological digs, including Fort Jefferson. He also was involved with creating and maintaining countless archaeological and museological societies.

Charles Floyd Hildebolt II DDS, PhD (1944-2024) — Charles Floyd “Scooter” Hildebolt II DDS PhD was a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps, participated in the mapping of Mammoth Cave, held professorships in radiology and anthropology, and co-authored over 170 peer-reviewed publications in his fields. He also completed extensive fieldwork regarding vitamin D on periodontal disease and DNA analysis of an Egyptian mummy found in museum storage.

The Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony and Blue Star Banquet is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve located at 7693 Swartsel Road Eaton, off Ohio 122 S. Tickets are $25 which includes heavy appetizers and refreshments. All past Hall of Honor Families and descendents are invited to join as well. Tickets are available on the PCHS website at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com, under the events tab.