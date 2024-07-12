Board purchases school district insurance

The Brookvile board of education conduct business at its monthly meeting. Sitting at the dais (left to right) are treasurer Katrina Hillard, superintendent Jason Wood, board vice president Joy Eyler, board president Judy Hoover, board member Tim Denlinger, board member Susan Steck and board member Fred Garber. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE – The board gave its permission to purchase school district insurance through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council for fiscal year 2025 (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025), at an estimated cost of $96,584.

The board approved treasurer Katrina Hillard’s ability to open federal and state grant funds for fiscal year 2025, as needed.

The Board approved the contract/service agreement with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center for fiscal year 2025 (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025), at an estimated cost of $671,548.08.

The board approved the NRG natural gas supply agreement to extend services beginning July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2027.

The board approved FinalForms terms of services for fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025), at a cost of $8,459.50.

The board accepted the terms and conditions of the English Learner Student Program Subgrant Consortium memorandum of understanding with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center.

The board authorized the Brookville Local School District for membership in the Southwestern Ohio Instructional Technology Association (SOITA) for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved the HMH Into Reading textbook adoption for English language arts for kindergarten through third grade.

The board approved the participation in Muse Machine for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board granted Brent Henninger and Michelle Fraley one-year contracts as bus drivers for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board accepted the resignation of speech language pathologist Megan Berning, effective July 31.

The board accepted the resignation of language arts teacher Taylor Walden, effective May 29.

The board accepted the resignation of vocal music teacher and marching band assistant Kaitlin McPherson, effective June 12.

The board granted a classified extracurricular contract be granted to safety patrol advisor Laura Staggs for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board employed on a casual labor basis Jackson Bench, Braylon Donohoo and Laura Robbins as summer custodial maintenance help.

The board also agreed to employ Jace Wood on a casual labor basis as summer custodial maintenance help.

The board approved the following professional leave requests:

Natalie Storie: American School Counselor Association Annual Conference in Kansas City, Mo. (July 14-16).

Alex Monnig: 35th annual School Bus Mechanics Association workshop in Dublin, Ohio (July 22-24).The board approved that students attending Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School, Germantown Christian School and Salem Christian Academy be declared impractical to transport by the Brookville Local Schools’ transportation department for the 2024-2025 school year.

