Downtown Saturday Nite set for Aug. 24

EATON — Downtown Eaton will come alive once again on Saturday, Aug. 24, as the 26th annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Nite brings the community an evening of live music, vintage automobiles, motorcycles, and good old-fashioned family fun.

This year’s car and truck show will run from 2-7 p.m. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m.

Full Strut will be the featured band, and there will be bounce houses for the children to enjoy.

Pre-registration is now available for car show participants, and vendors are also being accepted, according to organizers.

Car, truck and motorcycle owners wishing to register their vehicles in advance can save money and time by doing so online at https://bit.ly/3xV9LJP, or by visiting www.downtowneatoninc.org, clicking on the “Support/Register” tab and selecting “Show Registration.”

Non-food vendor registration is available at https://bit.ly/3RITjmR. Food vendors should contact Downtown Eaton by email at [email protected], or call 937-456-4125, Ext. 123, for more information and spot availability.

Watch for additional details for Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Nite as they become available.