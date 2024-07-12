Edison State at Eaton to offer certificate programs

To meet regional workforce needs, Edison State Community College is offering Business Management, Medical Assistant, and Medical Coder certificate programs at its Eaton location. Students can start in the programs during the fall semester, which begins on Monday, Aug. 26. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — To meet regional workforce needs, Edison State Community College is offering Business Management, Medical Assistant, and Medical Coder certificate programs at its Eaton location. Students can start in the programs during the fall semester, which begins on Monday, Aug. 26.

The Business Management certificate provides students with an understanding of business procedures that will prepare them for a management position or update the management skills of those currently employed in a managerial, administrative, or office support role. Those who complete the program could find positions as an assistant manager, supervisor, team leader, administrative assistant, and more. After finishing the certificate, students can continue their education by completing Edison State’s Associate of Applied Science in Business Management.

According to Salary.com, the average administration and office support employee salary in Ohio is $42,900 annually, with the pay range typically falling between $38,261 and $50,527.

Students completing the Medical Assistant certificate can gain employment in ambulatory health care settings, such as a physician’s office or urgent care clinic. Medical assistants care for patients by providing routine treatment and performing laboratory and/or office duties. Employment as a medical assistant is expected to grow by 29 percent from 2016–2026.

Salary.com lists the average salary for medical assistants in Ohio at $38,758, with the pay range typically falling between $35,731 and $41,853. Potential area employers include Kettering Health Network, Dayton Children’s Hospital, TriHealth, and Premier Health Network, among others.

Edison State’s Medical Coder certificate program prepares students to work in hospital billing offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, and physicians’ offices. Some coders have their own freelance businesses.

Students in this program develop the skills to complete, review, and process medical claims to help physicians and hospitals receive reimbursement from insurance companies for services and facilities provided to patients. Individuals in this field also help prevent fraudulent medical claims and payment errors.

In Ohio, the average salary for medical coders is $50,013, with the pay range typically falling between $46,623 and $60,903, according to Salary.com. Potential area employers include CareSource, Five Rivers Health Center, Orthopedic Associates, and more.

Edison State offers all courses in each program, which are eligible for financial aid, either at its Eaton location or online. Students can complete the Business Management and Medical Coder certificates in four semesters by attending part-time and the Medical Assistant certificate in five semesters while attending part-time.

To learn more about these programs or to enroll, call an advisor at Edison State at Eaton at 937-683-8169.