Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

Upcoming road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office has announced that Sonora Road, between mailboxes 7604 and 7669, starting at Preble County Line Road and ending at Verona Road, will be closed for pipe replacement starting Monday, July 15. The closure is expected to last about 10 days and will apply to all through traffic. Emergency services and buses will not be allowed access during this time.

NTBOE meeting change

The July 2024 regular meeting of the National Trail Local Schools Board of Education originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, has been changed to Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be for all general purposes.

CC BOE meeting change

The College Corner Board of Education has announced its regular board meeting scheduled for Monday, July 8, has been changed to Tuesday, July 23, at 4:15 p.m.

Brookville Historical Society offers tours

The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, the Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open on Sunday, July 14, from 2-4 p.m., with the last tours starting at 3 p.m. The special photos at the Spitler House showing the house being moved from Hay Avenue to Market Street are still on display, and the display of local doctors is continued to be updated at the Exhibit Building. Suggested donation for the tour is $2 for adults, 50 cents for students ages 6 to 16, and for children under 6 free when accompanied by an adult at each location.

Troy Post 43 Legends 2025 tryouts

Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team will be holding tryouts for ambitious, committed players Tuesday, July 23, Wednesday July 24, Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1. Pitchers & Catchers tryouts are 5:30 – 7 p.m. Infielders & Outfielders tryouts are 7:30 – 9 p.m. Open to 15-18 year olds at Duke Park, Legion Field, 1670 Troy-Sidney Rd., Troy. Coached by OHSBCA Hall of Famer, Frosty Brown with a 58 year tradition of quality, championship baseball. Reasonable fees with free winter indoor training center.

New Paris Masonic Lodge breakfast canceled

Masonic Lodge #106 in New Paris has canceled its breakfast that is normally held at the lodge on the second Saturday of each month, for the months of July and August.

Eaton School Board special meeting

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m., at the ECS Board of Education Office, 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd. The board will enter into executive session to perform the annual Superintendent Evaluation.

NT Schools summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday until July 31. National Trail ES and MS office will be closed through July 31. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1100.

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through Thursday, July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. For more information, call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671.

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office has reported Bantas Creek Road is closed between Wysong Road and Ohio 503 for a full bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks. The closure began Monday, June 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and buses will not be permitted.

Eaton Farmer’s Market each Saturday

The Downtown Eaton Early Bird Farmer’s Market ocated at the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, will be open, rain or shine, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., each Saturday, through September. For more information or to set up as a vendor, call 937-839-1009, 937-336-3171, or email [email protected].

Englewood Art Festival seeks parade participants

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for parade participants for the 50th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for this event may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.