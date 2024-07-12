Northmont Board mourns death of student athlete

Davis

CLAYTON — The Northmont community was stunned by the news that a 16-year-old student athlete, Carter Davis, recently died in his sleep. His passing was noted during the July 8 meeting of the Northmont Board of Education

During the meeting, Nathan Dobles, the student representative, delivered a somber report about Davis’s recent death. Nobles emphasized the collective impact on the community, stating, “When you are at Northmont, you ARE Northmont, and this affects all of Northmont.”

Superintendent Thomas expanded on Dobles’ sentiment, mentioning that the football team had met earlier that day and expressed the strength of the Northmont community’s support.

“At a time like this, you really feel the Northmont love,” Thomas said.

Davis would have been a junior this fall. He was listed on last year’s football roster as a 5-foot, 6-inch, 150 pound wide receiver.

The cause of Carter’s death has not been disclosed.

A GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses for the family describes Davis as a vibrant, fun-loving young man who was a friend to many and an enemy to none.

In other business, Superintendent Thomas addressed several recently passed Senate bills, noting that the board will be briefed on their ramifications once they have been thoroughly reviewed.

The bills in question cover a range of issues, including monitoring student devices, door inspections, teacher licensure, competitive bidding, AEDs, athletics, and more.

Furthermore, Mr. Thomas commented on the Personnel Agenda, which included several retirements and resignations.

“It’s hard to lose good people,” he remarked, taking an extra moment to acknowledge long-time bus driver Barry Smith. “Barry has been involved in the district in so many ways over his years at Northmont and will be truly missed. Barry really cared and loves Northmont. We are thankful for his service to Northmont.”

The next meeting of the Board of Education will be Monday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Kleptz Early Learning Center.