OPSB schedules local hearing for proposed Preble transmission line

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a local public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 10, regarding AES Ohio’s proposal to construct a new 138 kilovolt electric transmission line in Preble County.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m., in the Village of New Paris Council Room, 301 West Cherry Street, New Paris.

The West Manchester-Blazer-Hodgin Transmission Line Project, located in Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, and Washington townships and the village of West Manchester, would extend from the West Manchester area to the New Westville area. The project involves building approximately 14 miles of new transmission lines, rebuilding five miles of existing transmission lines, and constructing a new distribution substation.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed transmission line. The hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., 11th floor, Columbus. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff, and intervening parties will offer expert testimony and evidence regarding the proposed transmission line.

Additional information regarding the proposed transmission line is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 22-0627-EL-BTX.