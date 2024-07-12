RTHS to host car show at Hardscrabble Park

Randolph Township Historical Society will hold its annual car show Saturday, July 27, from 3 p.m. to dusk at Hardscrabble Park in Clayton. Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald

CLAYTON — The 2024 Randolph Township Historical Society will hold its annual car show Saturday, July 27, from 3 p.m. to dusk at Hardscrabble Park in Clayton.

The fee to enter a car is $10, but admission is free for spectators. There will be prizes for the cars, food trucks, vendors, raffle prizes, and games such as a cane toss, a glassware toss, a duck pond, a lollipop tree for kids (lollipops with prizes according to the color of the lollipop stick), and a toy duck race in the creek. T-shirts will be for sale.

For more details, please contact the History Center at 937-832-8538 or [email protected].

The RTHS is grateful to the City of Clayton for its cooperation in this event and others through the years.

The RTHS meets the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, and the History Center is open from 2 through 4 each Sunday. All are welcome on either day.