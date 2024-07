Veterans news

Editors note: Organizations wanting meeting notices or events included in the Veterans News are encouraged to send scheduling updates to Editor Eddie Mowen Jr. at [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Rock the Jukebox on Saturday, July 13, from 7-11 p.m. Ladies’ Night starts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Senior Jam Band meets every Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m.

The Rubber Duck Regatta is Aug. 4. Race begins about 2 p.m. Prizes for first, second and third place. Buy a duck for $5 from any of the bartenders. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served from 1:30-3 p.m., prepared by the Legionnaires Executive Board. Donations are welcome at James E. Ryan Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Games and cards take place every Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for members and invited guests. Includes Happy Hour. Bring your cards or favorite board games.

Monthly meetings are held as follows: Legion members — second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Sons members — second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; Auxiliary members — first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Euchre is played every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle. Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. For hall rentals call 937-839-4015. With any other Legion questions, contact Steve Ward, Commander, at [email protected].

Ohio Veterans Conference next month

The Ohio Veterans Conference, which will bring together former service members and their supporters from all parts of Ohio, will convene just one month from today, on Saturday, Aug. 3.

This biennial conference is expected to draw several hundred veterans and will take place at The Ohio Union on The Ohio State University’s campus, located at 1739 N. High St. in Columbus.

Attendees will be availed to resources, inspirational speakers, informative breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

Under the guidance of ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst and the support of Governor Mike DeWine, the conference is designed for all veterans – men and women of service from every background, every era, each branch of the military, and from all walks of life.

Register now via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3W9BT5t. Registration will close on Friday, July 19.

Brookville VFW Post 3288

The Post 3288 canteen is open at 11 a.m. every day. Post 3288 is located at 210 Carr Drive in Brookville.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

Kitchen open Fridays beginning at 4 p.m. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. on Friday. Open to public on Tuesday and Friday.

New Paris American Legion Post 360

Post 360 is open Sundays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight. Looking for a home Post? There is always something going on at Post 360 and new members are welcome. Monthly events open to the public include: the second Saturday of every month, DJ Duo spinning favorite tunes; the third Saturday of every month, a euchre tournament, and the fourth Saturday of each month, karaoke.

Camden VFW Post 1577

The Auxiliary’s monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Camden VFW Post 1577 is located at 291 S. Main St., Camden.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

Post 762 is open Monday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 6-8 p.m. There is breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

Preventive Dental Program

Preble County Veterans Service Commission has a preventative dental program to promote good oral hygiene and overall health through connecting veterans with local dentists in Preble County. Services offered include: basic annual examination; basic dental cleaning; panoramic x-ray (if recommended; wing bite x-ray (if recommended; fluoride treatment (if recommended.) Should, after exam, the dentist discover other dental issues (other than root canal, braces, or crowns) PC VSC may assist with additional items on a case-by-case basis based upon treatment plan of treating dentist. If interested in utilizing this program, contact the Preble County Veterans Service Commission, 1322 North Barron St., Eaton, at 937-456-6111.

Editor’s Note: Organizations with meeting notices or events included in Veterans News are encouraged to send updated information to Eddie Mowen Jr. at [email protected].