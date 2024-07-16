2024 PC Junior Fair Royalty crowned

The 2024 Preble County Junior Fair Queen Elaine Rhoades and King Hunter Rose were crowned during the annual contest held Saturday, July 13, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Other royalty selected included: Horse: Morgan White; Livestock: Alexis Oda, Sydney Stewart, Molly Deaton, Emma Bergbigler, Sarah Rhoades, Lily Bailey, Emma Menke, McKenna Artz and Bailey Garnett; Nutrition and Livestock Representative: Berea Friend; Second Runner-Up Queen: Miranda Ott; First Runner-Up Queen: Kaitlyn Schweizer. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The 2024 Preble County Junior Fair Queen Elaine Rhoades and King Hunter Rose were crowned during the annual contest held Saturday, July 13, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The 2024 Preble County Junior Fair Queen Elaine Rhoades and King Hunter Rose were crowned during the annual contest held Saturday, July 13, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — The 2024 Preble County Junior Fair Queen Elaine Rhoades and King Hunter Rose were crowned during the annual contest held Saturday, July 13, at the Preble County Fairgrounds.

Adult advisor for the Junior Fair Committee Kim Fields welcomed everyone to the event. 2023 Preble County Jr. Fair Queen Jillian Overmyer and King Hayden Rose served as emcees for the evening.

Fields thanked sponsors, the Junior Fair Board, Senior Fair Board, judges, interviewers and members of the Junior Fair Royalty Committee for their help.

“I also would like to thank the tireless efforts and the work that the ladies do in the office Extension Office and Fair Office, Karen Hamilton, Aubrey South Carly Asher and Nancy Tilton,” she added.

Junior Fair Royalty are divided into several categories. Livestock Court includes nine individuals who have livestock projects and one horse representative. A representative for Clothing and Textiles, Nutrition and Foods and the Arts was also crowned.

All positions are open to both male and females who have a project entered in the fair through 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, Camp Fire Girls, Boys and Girls Clubs or Girl Scouts, according to officials.

During the interview portion of the evening, candidates highlighted the importance of empathy and caring in society, pointing out the need for empathy in leadership, stressing the impact of technology on children’s development, and discussing career opportunities within the agricultural field and the significance of raising awareness about them.

King Hunter Rose, 16, of Eaton, represents Preble County Livestock 4-H Club and National Trail MVCTC FFA. He is the son of Dustin and Kelly Rose, and follows in his brother Hayden Rose’s footsteps.

Queen Elaine Rhoades, 17, of Lewisburg, represents Spic N Span Pots N Pans 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Dwayne and Jennifer Rhoades.

Other royalty selected included:

Horse: Morgan White, 18, Eaton, representing Preble Co Patriots and Jackson Young Farmers 4-H, as well as Eaton MVCTC FFA. She is the daughter of Kenny and Debbie White.

Livestock: Alexis Oda, Sydney Stewart, Molly Deaton, Emma Bergbigler, Sarah Rhoades, Lily Bailey, Emma Menke, McKenna Artz and Bailey Garnett.

Nutrition and Livestock Representative: Berea Friend, 16, Eaton, representing Busy Bees 4-H Club. Berea is the daughter of Brad and Necoleia Friend.

Second Runner-Up Queen: Miranda Ott, 17, Eldorado, representing National Trail MVCTC FFA and Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club.

First Runner-Up Queen: Kaitlyn Schweizer, 16, New Paris, representing Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Scott and Mindy Schweizer.

“Something that I never thought I would do is actually run for Fair King,” 2024 King Rose said. “My brother actually pushed me into. He’s like, man, you should go do this, you should go do that. He’s kind of the reason why I decided to do this. He’s like, ‘Come on, keep it going, keep it going,’ so I decided to do it. After being crowned, it’s almost as if I’m a ecstatic and I’m just over here like, ‘wow, I never thought I’d be able to do this.’ So without my brother’s confidence in me and trust in me, I wouldn’t be standing here with a crown or doing any of it. I owe a lot to him and my mom, my dad for pushing me.”

He is looking forward to traveling to the other fairs. In the past, he has shown rabbits and sheep, and this year entered a guitar he made in the miscellaneous project category.

“It’s definitely a big accomplishment for me,” Queen Rhoades said. “I’m very involved in 4-H and in Junior Fair Board within our county. So it’s definitely one of the biggest accomplishments that I’ve been wanting to work towards for a while now.

“Looking at Jillian (Overmeyer) last year — she’s in the same club I am, we’ve grown up in the same 4-H Club for a while now — it’s definitely something of kind of wanting to be like her and then considering the Ohio Fairs Queen contest, and doing well on that. It’s definitely a big thing for me and making a name from Preble County is really what it is.”

She said she is looking forward to interacting with the younger Junior Fair Participants, passing out ribbons. “Talking to the other youth in Preble County, that’s kind of the biggest thing, seeing their emotion, how happy they are when they win or when they get grand champion. It’s definitely a big thing.”

“But I enjoy everything agriculture, everything that has to deal with any of this,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

Sponsors for this year’s competition included The Cedar Coffee LLC, J.A. Kovach Law Co., Henning Farms/Mike and Becky Henning and family, Mike and Melissa Dare and family, Flaig Lumber, New Hope Church, Paris Modelettes 4-H Club, Kay and Lon Swihart, and Kris Walker/Mary Kay.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.