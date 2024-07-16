July’s Englewood Market biggest of the year

The Winery at Versailles booth featuring 30 unique varieties of wine. First time Market attendees Vicki and Brad Schaurer had a good time. Bluebird Acres Apiary of New Carlisle selling honey. Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine of Bradford featuring hard cider on tap. Tops Best Foods Southern Smoked Barbecue Cooking was among the food vendors at the July Market.

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Market held Thursday, July 11 featured more vendor booths and food trucks than this year’s previous events while also packing in a very large crowd.

There were more than 80 vendor booths and 10 food trucks on site including Let’s Eat, Top’s Best Foods, Momma’z Boyz, Cinn-Wagon, Big Poppin, LLC, Kona Ice of Northwest Dayton, Jars by Jas, Blue Bus Coffee Roasters, Billie Gold Bubble Tea, and The Wild Banana.

Unfortunately, a rain storm swept in two hours after the Market opened and cut the festivities a little short.

Paul Cullen provided live music for the July 11 event.

Some of the vendors included The Winery at Versailles featuring 30 unique varieties of wine to suit every taste. Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine of Bradford featuring hard cider on tap. Falxam Creations featuring wood carvings and metal crafts.

Emily’s Gnome Place Like Home featuring handcrafted gnome dolls, hand painted gourd bird houses, painted rocks, acrylic paintings and ornaments. Bluebird Acres Apiary of New Carlisle selling honey. Poppaw’s Homegrown Elderberries, Elderberry Syrup and Honey and free copies of the New Testament Bible.

“We had another great night at the market, but the rain made us end a little early,” said Courtney Rietman, market organizer. “Thank you to everyone who continues to support the market and all of our vendors! We will be back next month on August 8 for the August Englewood Market. See you then!”

Sponsors of the Market include Gold Sponsors: Wagoner Power Equipment, Kindred Funeral Home, Boord-Henne Insurance, Cathy McGrail – The McGrail Team – Keller Williams Home Town Realty, BrookHaven Retirement Community, Vitangeli Dental, Sukha Inspired Yoga, City of Englewood, Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, Interlink Advantage, D9 Technologies, and Pathways Financial Credit Union.

Silver Sponsors: Gem City Pawn & Loan PB.100630.000, Englewood Do It Best Hardware, and JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard.

Bronze Sponsors: Englewood Cinema and Yarnies and Swag.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].