Masons’ Fishing Derby a success

Saturday, July 6, was the second annual Eaton Masonic Kids Fishing Derby at Crystal Lake. While this event took place during a four-day holiday, the event was enjoyed by many children, according to Mason Tom Courtney. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Saturday, July 6, was the second annual Eaton Masonic Kids Fishing Derby at Crystal Lake.

While this event took place during a four-day holiday, the event was enjoyed by many children, according to Mason Tom Courtney.

Top prize trophie winners this year were Tucker Woodruff — first fish caught and the largest fish; Declan Senn — smallest fish and Juniper Melton — most fish.

Bushrod Brew Works in Eaton donated four tickets to a Dayton Dragons Game and The Cordial Cork (Richmond, Indiana) donated a four-person inflatable raft. Another donation of three rod/reel combos and fishing bobbers was donated by Gerry Jacob.

Cooper Wilson won the Dayton Dragons tickets; Juniper Melton won a tent, Barrett Mowery won the raft, Jimmy Imoff won a snorkel set and Sydney Williams won some polarized sun glasses. All other fishing equipment was donated by Lodge members and this year each child in attendance received two drawing prizes, plus check-in gifts.

The free hot dogs, drinks, chips and cookies where donated by Eaton Masonic Lodge.

“Again, we would like to thank the City of Eaton for allowing us to hold this event, and we look forward to next year,” Courtney said in a follow-up press release.