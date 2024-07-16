Neighborhoods encouraged to take part in National Night Out

EATON — Neighborhoods across the City of Eaton are encouraged to recognize National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Residents throughout Eaton are invited to join the over-38 million people across 18 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide in holding NNO events. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by National Associatin of Town Watch, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, LEAD, and co-sponsored locally by the City of Eaton Police Division.

“Several local block parties are already planned, and we would like to see even more get-togethers scheduled,” Community Development Specialist Leslie Collins said.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

“Together, we are making that happen,” NNO officials said in a press release. “Neighbors throughout the city and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.”

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, cookouts and other various community events with visits from local law enforcement, emergency personnel and others.

National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

National Night Out events typically run from 7-10 p.m.

For more information, contact the Eaton Police Division or City of Eaton on Facebook, call 937-456-5531, or email Robin S. Eck at [email protected]. Neighborhood organizers planning get-togethers may also email lcollins@cityofeaton to notify officials they are planning to participate in NNO.