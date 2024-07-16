Preble Arts news

On the first Saturday of each month, Preble Arts hosts a Painting Club. Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts A grant from Reid Health recently helped sponsor a free watercolor class for the Preble County community at Preble Arts. Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Submitted |Preble Arts Preble Arts’ third summer camp recently concluded with great success. Submitted |Preble Arts

EATON — Thanks to the generous grant from Reid Health, we successfully hosted a free watercolor class for our community this past Saturday morning. The continued support we receive allows us to effectively serve our mission, and we are truly grateful for this ongoing partnership.

Painting Club

On the first Saturday of each month, we are excited to host our vibrant and engaging Painting Club. If you ever have the opportunity, make sure to stop by and witness the incredible works of art that are brought to life when this group of talented painters comes together. Join us for an inspiring experience filled with creativity, imagination, and beautiful masterpieces.

Summer Camp concludes

Preble Arts is filled with the delightful sounds of children’s laughter, bubbles soaring, and sidewalk chalk extending a warm invitation into our building. Our third summer camp concluded with resounding success. Students forged new friendships and explored a variety of art forms. On Saturday, July 13th, the students proudly exhibited their artwork in a gallery show, drawing in friends and family to admire their creations.

Gala Saturday, Aug. 17

Preble Arts cordially invites you to our upcoming Gala, at Gatherings on the Green, 7500 Salem Road, Lewisburg. This will be an evening dedicated to celebrating the transformative power of art and honoring everyone who has contributed to our journey. Join us as we recognize the creativity and support of our community. The Friends of the Arts Gala will begin at 6 p.m. Visit www.preblearts.org to register.

Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St, Eaton. For more information, visit www.preblarts.org, or call 937-456-3999.