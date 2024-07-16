West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Theresa Thomas, Kelsie Shafer, Jo Anna Kelley, Dave Weber, Amber Staker, Alyssa Eby Cialkowski, Mike Green, Debi Jazenski, Jim Pemberton, Kim Tabor, Marilyn Grubb, Jake Sarver, Logan Tyler Ulrich, Jenny Marcum, Dave Weber, Terry Brown, Bud Moore, Kent Mcintire, Shelley Spitler, Bill Voge, Cody McKee, Keegan Holthaus, Mason Holthaus, Steve Moses, Greg Moore, in memory of Joe Harry.

Anniversaries this week: Ed and Nancy Lockhart, Scott and Tricia Arndts, Paul and Rhonda Wright, Rod and Tami Good, Dan and Erin Utsinger, Caleb and Abby Walker, in memory of Harold and Mary Maxson.

American Legion

Ladies’ Night starts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

Senior Jam Band meets every Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m.

The Rubber Duck Regatta is Aug. 4. Race begins about 2 p.m. Prizes for first, second and third place. Buy a duck for $5 from any of the bartenders. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served from 1:30-3 p.m., prepared by the Legionnaires Executive Board. Donations are welcome at James E. Ryan Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Library News

Magical World of Storytime is 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Through July 27, Teen Grab’n Go Craft Kits. July 1 is a picture frame craft using recycled magazines. July 15 is a Whisk Dragonfly craft.

July 17, 24, 31, every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. is Story Time for kids, which includes reading, crafts, activities and maybe even a cool snack.

July 20 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Teens Design a Tote Bag.

July 23 from 3-4 p.m. is Comedy Juggling featuring Tony, the Professor of Nonsense.

July 27, from noon to 1p.m. is LEGO Club. The library provides the LEGOS, you provide the creativity. Attendees are entered into a monthly LEGO-themed prize drawing, as well as a year-end grand prize in December.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird BINGO starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday at 25 E. Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen’s associations.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible with handicap parking available. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Current needs are boxed mac’n cheese dinners, spaghetti sauce, egg noodles, green beans, and canned fruit.. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support from the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church

St. John ELC, Ingomar, Annual Ice Cream Social will be Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4:30-6:30p.m. All of our usual menu items will be offered for sale.

Join us for Worship on Sundays at 10 a.m at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The Women of St. John, Ingomar, meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., the Sleep Mat Project group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Oak Street Brethren Church

Oak Street Brethren, formerly the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, invites you to join us at 9:15 a.m. for Sunday School, and 10:30 a.m. for Worship Service on Sundays at 22 E. Oak St., or on the Oak Street Brethren Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers Dr. Contact The Reverend David Spears at 937-839-1024 or www.cbcwales.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Salem Kids, for children ages 3 through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Ministry meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on July 20, in the Fellowship Hall for Bible study, breakfast, fellowship, and prayer. Contact Jack Walker for more information.

The Annual Ice Cream Social is Aug. 10, from 4-7 p.m.

The Women of the Church are collecting cash and gift cards for victims of recent tornados in Ohio, which will be accepted through Aug. 7. For more information or to make a donation contact Diane Walker, 937-901-3960, Brenda Wright, 937-300-2639 or Sharon McKee, 937-260-2190.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accept coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the Church Library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.

July Special Offering is designated for Birthright of Eaton.