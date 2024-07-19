BOLT Innovation Center receives $500,000 grant

This rendition shows what the proposed BOLT (Business, Opportunity, Learning, Technology) Innovation Center would look like once it is constructed. Submitted photos The BOLT Marketplace will offer a vibrant retail space where local artisans, makers, and small businesses can showcase and sell their products.

CLAYTON — The BOLT (Business, Opportunity, Learning, Technology) Innovation Center announced July 16 that it has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Ohio One Time Strategic Community Investment Fund.

The funding, signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on June 28, marks a pivotal step forward for the project highlighting the state’s commitment to fostering economic growth and workforce development in the Northmont area.

The Northmont Area Chamber Foundation, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, will manage the funding and construction of the project. These funds will be allocated towards Phase 1 of the BOLT Innovation Center project, specifically the establishment of The Workforce Innovation Hub.

“This grant is a testament to the potential of The BOLT Innovation Center to transform our community,” said Angie Clifford, executive director of the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor DeWine and the Ohio legislature for their support,” Clifford added. “This funding will enable us to take a significant step towards realizing our vision of a dynamic, inclusive space that supports economic growth and workforce development in Northmont.”

The BOLT Innovation Center is an ambitious economic and workforce development initiative designed to create opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and engage the community.

It aims to leverage Northmont’s existing strengths to cultivate a thriving business ecosystem and a skilled workforce, while providing affordable rents, support services, and access to a built-in customer base.

The Workforce Innovation Hub, a cornerstone of The BOLT Innovation Center, will collaborate with local organizations and businesses to address the region’s need for skilled workers. This collaboration underscores the center’s commitment to not only creating jobs but also equipping individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the evolving job market.

A key feature of the Workforce Innovation Hub will be the Maker Space, an area dedicated to providing tools and resources for hands-on learning and innovation. This space will enable community members, students, and entrepreneurs to develop prototypes, learn new skills, and bring their creative ideas to life.

In addition to its role in economic development, The BOLT Innovation Center will feature indoor and outdoor event spaces for community gatherings, including music, festivals, and craft markets. It will also offer cloud kitchen space for local chefs, enriching the culinary landscape and providing a platform for culinary entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, The BOLT Marketplace will offer a vibrant retail space where local artisans, makers, and small businesses can showcase and sell their products, fostering a supportive environment for creative entrepreneurship and community interaction.

The BOLT Innovation Center is poised to become a cherished community destination, fostering a sense of belonging and cohesion among residents and visitors alike. With this new funding, the project moves closer to its goal of becoming a powerful catalyst for entrepreneurship and a beloved spot in Northmont’s landscape.

For more information about The BOLT Innovation Center and updates on the project’s progress, please visit https://bit.ly/3SaaKww or contact Angie Clifford by email at [email protected]